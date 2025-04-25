Somali President Mohamud: Shabaab have made six attempts on my life

Somalia President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has survived six assassination attempts by the al-Shabaab terrorist group since he was first elected in 2012, with the latest of which took place in Mogadishu on March 18, 2025.

The President, who was on his way to the airport, said his convoy was targeted by the terrorists, who used improvised explosive devices (IEDs) to prevent him from proceeding on his journey to join Somali troops fighting the militants in Hirshabelle, but they failed.

“Their plan was to stop me and my delegation from going to the frontline to join Somali troops fighting them but they failed,” President Mohamud said.

In an interview with David Okwemba at Villa Somalia, President Mohamud vowed to take the fight to al-Shabaab’s doorstep by kicking them out of Mogadishu and eventually out of Somalia. He also spoke of restoring democracy to Somalia through universal suffrage.

Here are the excerpts:

You were on the frontline leading the fight against al-Shabaab. Are you winning, given that they attacked your convoy recently?

We have escalated the war against al-Shabaab on two fronts -- ideology and financial. On the ideological aspect, we have brought in more than 300 prominent Islamic scholars to debunk the narrative that the war al-Shabaab is waging against the Somali people is religious.

They have denounced the group and people have started moving away from them. We have started local television programmes to educate the public about their heinous acts. Islam and the Koran do not sanction the killing of anyone. We saw in 2018, on October 14, how they killed more than 800 innocent Somalis here in Mogadishu.

Secondly, we are starving them of the money they have been extorting from the people and businesses in Somalia. We have closed many of their bank accounts as well as mobile money collections.

Your convoy was attacked last month (March) by the same terror group. What’s your take on their claim that you have failed to destroy them?

Al Shabaab have made six attempts to assassinate me since 2014, when I was first elected as President of Somalia. The first attempt was even before I moved into Villa Somalia. This has been their main agenda.

We have taken the war to them. Since 2022 when I took over for the second time as President, we have made tremendous progress to clampdown on them. We have had setbacks, but we are still at it and we are winning.

Somalia President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud arrives in Adale town in Hirshabelle State to boost the morale of troops fighting the militants on the day he survived an assassination attempt on March 18, 2025. Photo credit: Villa Somalia

Are you going to run for re-election next year?

I want to make things better for Somalia, our neighbours like Kenya and anyone else who wants to work with us, including the United States or their private companies. Security in Mogadishu has improved since 2022 when I assumed office. We used to have explosions almost on a monthly basis, but this has drastically reduced. Now there’s a boom in the city. You can see new malls, supermarkets and buildings coming up everywhere. My goal is to restore democracy in Somalia. When the time comes for elections, I will make my decision.

You have one year to the end of your term. What would you say is your scorecard?

I was elected on the platform of fighting terrorism and restoring democracy in Somalia. That was my election agenda and if you look at my manifesto for the last election, I have managed to claw down the capability of al-Shabaab. I was on the frontline fighting them and we liberated 80 constituencies in rural Somalia.

On the restoration of democracy, I am pushing for universal suffrage in the next election. We have four political parties and we are carrying out voter registration. It is almost 60 years since Somalis cast their vote in a ballot box. I want that to happen this coming election. There are 20 million Somalis, but if I can get even two million to vote directly for their leaders, I will have attained my goal.

Is this attainable in Somalia under the current situation, where Al-Shabaab controls most areas?

There is a lot of enthusiasm towards registration of voters. Al-Shabaab has been pushed out into the villages. Here in Mogadishu, people who have never had a chance to vote want to exercise their right to elect their leaders. We now have four political parties which are registered and ready to participate. If I can make universal suffrage a success, it will be my lifetime achievement.

How are you handling competing military and economic interests of countries like Türkiye and the UAE in Somalia?