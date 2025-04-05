Somalia’s exclusive ports offer to America stirs up political storm

The decision by Somalia President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud to offer exclusive use of ports to the US government may have been meant to get security guarantees. But it has elicited political wrangles that risk derailing domestic front against violent extremists.

Last week, President Mohamud wrote to his United States counterpart, Donald Trump, offering a port in Puntland state, and another in the breakaway region of Somaliland, to US exclusive use.

The letter, which was leaked by an unknown person, offered US exclusive access to airbases and seaports.

This week, the Somaliland leadership claimed surprise that Somali president offered US “exclusive control” over Berbera port and airbase, assets firmly under its control since 1991.

Responding to the issue, Somaliland President, Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi alias Irro (himself a former Somali diplomat), remarked: “No one has authority to broker Somaliland’s territory, and (President) Hassan Sheikh cannot even govern (the Somali capital) Mogadishu.”

Mohamud also made available Baledogle air base, about 90 kilometres, northwest of the capital, Mogadishu, and the port of Bosaso to “boost American engagement in the (Horn of Africa) region.”

Bossaso, about 1,500 kilometres northeast of Mogadishu, is under the control of Puntland state, one of the Federal Member States in Somalia. The other federal states include Jubbaland, Hirshabelle, South West and Galmudug. Somaliland, which unilaterally declared independence from the rest of Somalia in May 1991 and refuses to associate under the federal structure.

Somaliland has never been recognised by another sovereign state but continues to operate as a de facto authority on: running an independent currency and central bank, military and conducts regular elections for its president and legislative assembly.

In Somaliland, local politicians saw it as a move to swindle their territory by allocating it to a foreign government without their say.

A local media outlet, Somaliland Chronicle, said it its editorial that Somalia was giving away “territories it hasn’t governed since George HW Bush was president (1980s).”

Neither the US Embassy in Mogadishu nor the State Department has commented on the issues surrounding the letter and included proposal.

But the entire letter’s contents have tested the cooperation of the federal government with the autonomous regions in terms of dealing with security challenges. Since last year, Puntland state, for example, has performed well on the battlefront, beating back an ISIS challenge that had threatened to balloon. But Puntland had also accused the federal government of not helping.

The federal government itself is overwhelmed with the war on al-Shabaab, a larger extremist group in southern and central parts of Somalia.

Since Somalia adopted a federal system, political observers such as Mohamud Mohamed, believe that the authority of the central government is limited, especially since Puntland’s relation with Mogadishu has not been cozy over the past couple of years.

Mohamed said, “If the offer was proposed without consulting Puntland, relations between Garowe (the state’s capital) and Mogadishu may be further stressed.”

Somalia has, however, reaffirmed its sovereignty over the ports and some other commentators think the proposal was meant to send that message.

Bashir Goth, the head of Somaliland Mission in the US circulated a rejoinder to the letter. It said: “Aqoonsiga Somaliland ku tilmaamay inay Somalia Maraykanka ku laaluushto isticmaalka iyo maamulka Dekedda Berbera (Somalia wants to lure America to its side by inducing with an offer to use Berbera port).”

Abdirahman Dahir Aden, Somaliland’s Foreign minister, told Reuters, “The USA is not stupid. They know who they need to deal with when it comes to Berbera port.”

In September last year, Somalia prohibited labelling Somaliland as independent of Somalia and required all companies with operations in Somalia to alter information on their network platforms to reflect that Somaliland was part of Somalia.

Airlines such as Turkish, Qatar and Ethiopian complied, and later, by Dahabshil, a money transfer agency also followed the trend.

Somalia took such drastic action following the signing of an understanding between Ethiopia and Somaliland, the latter granting lease of 20 km coastal strip to the landlocked neighbour.