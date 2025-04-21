Somalis sign up for IDs, voter cards, but not all are sold on universal suffrage

The Somali government last week relaunched a national identification and voter registration programme that, if completed, would mark a step towards a return to universal suffrage.

Some were excited about having ID cards. Mohamed Sharif, whose family settled in the Shangani district of the capital Mogadishu, shortly after the collapse of the Somali government in 1991, was among those eager to register. He joined the long registration queue on Tuesday.

“I am happy to register for voting to choose leaders to run my city (Mogadishu),” Sharif told The EastAfrican. “I am not sure how it will work, but I am glad to collect my card as a registered voter.”

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre joined the queues in Shangani to register.

But he and the Mogadishu administration will need to win over everyone to the government’s approach to the Constitution and elections.

The National Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (NIEBC) has scheduled municipal elections to take place in June across the country.

The last election in post-independence Somalia was in March 1969. Multiparty democracy was then in place, and citizens of voting age were allowed to go to the polling stations and vote without pre-arranged voter registration.

After 55 years, the government of President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud appears determined to reinstate multiparty democracy, starting with municipal elections in 2025 and parliamentary and presidential elections in 2026.

4.5 formula

President Mohamud pledged last year to end the complex clan-based power-sharing electoral system, where indirect elections adopt a 4.5 formula, representing the four main clans and smaller minorities. This has been in place since the rebirth of the republic in 2000, following the Arta Conference for Somalia in Djibouti.

Under the clan system, four major clans and a collective “half-share” for minority groups collectively share out 275 members of Lower House of Parliament, who in turn elect the president together with members of the Upper House, who represent Somalia’s Federal Member States (FMS) -- Jubbaland, Southwest, Hirshabelle, Galmudug and Puntland.

Salad Muse Ali, president of a political organisation, Somali Citizen, expressed enthusiasm about Somalia edging toward multiparty elections.

“I have no doubt that all citizens will eventually support moving our political system from clan-based selection to one-person, one-vote,” he said.

Puntland and Jubbaland

But some federal states, such as Puntland and Jubbaland, have expressed their displeasure about how President Mohamud has pushed through the exercise “without wide consultation.”

Puntland leader Said Abdullahi Deni quit the National Consultative Council (NCC) in early 2023. The council is a forum where the federal states and the federal government consult on policies. Puntland did not attend several NCC meetings on key political issues, such as the review of the provisional constitution and resource sharing. It then “suspended” cooperation with Mogadishu and has since adopted its own local identification system.

Ahmed Mohamed Islam Madobe, the leader of the Jubbaland state, also left the NCC in September 2024, accusing President Mohamud of manipulating the process in his favour.

Madobe’s actions angered the federal government so much that a court in Mogadishu issued a warrant for his arrest. In response, a court in Kismayu, the interim capital of Jubbaland, issued a similar arrest warrant against President Mohamud.

The federal government then deployed forces to Ras Kamboni, a settlement in Lower Jubba region, where a violent confrontation with the Jubbaland forces ensued. Some of the Somali soldiers escaped to Kenya, from where they were rescued by the federal government.

Lack of consensus

Some analysts doubt that a political process marred by a lack of consensus will bear fruit.

Former presidents Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo and Sharif Sheikh Ahmed, former prime ministers Hassan Ali Khayre and Omar Abdirashid Sharmarke, and outspoken lawmakers Abdirahman Abdishakur and Dahir Amin Jesow have all criticised the constitutional amendments passed by the federal government in 2024 that led to the formation of the new electoral commission.

Dr Afyare Abdi Elmi, a university lecturer and researcher in Mogadishu, says Somalia must prevent the emergence of parallel administrations and further fragmentation of the nation. He criticises what he sees as President Mohamud’s winner-takes-all approach.