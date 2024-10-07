Our Blog Rules

The comments section of Nation websites is a users space where they discuss and share on topical issues triggered by content published by NMG. These guidelines aim to promote the forums by ensuring each user has a chance to freely exchange ideas without breaching the law while observing good taste:

TASTE – Keep it cordial and courteous. If you can't be polite, don't say it. No SHOUTING (i.e. a few words can be in CAPS for emphasis, but generally posts in FULLCAPS will not be approved). Respect other participants’ views.

LAW – Ensure what you state is based on verifiable fact. Reasonable and defensible opinion will pass. No personal attacks, name calling, libel, defamation or hate speech.