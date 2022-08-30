Kenya poll petition: Court allows Raila Odinga access to servers, ballot boxes

By JOSEPH WANGUI More by this Author

The Supreme Court of Kenya has ordered the electoral agency to give Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga access to any server(s) at the national tallying centre that may have been used for storing and transmitting voting information.

The court also directed the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to give him access to ballot boxes from 15 select polling stations, which will be opened for inspection, scrutiny and recount.

The stations are Nandi Hills and Sinendeti Primary School in Nandi, Belgut, Kapsuser and Chepkutum primary schools in Kericho; Jomvi, Mikindani and Ministry of Water Tanks in Mombasa County; Mvita, Majengo and Mvita primary schools in Mombasa; Tinderet CONMO, in Nandi; Jarok, Gathanji and Kiheo primary schools in Nyandarua.

The orders will enable Mr Odinga and the other presidential election petitioners to prove allegations that votes were rigged.

According to the order, the IEBC is required to give Mr Odinga supervised access to any servers that may be storing forensically imaged information used to capture a copy of the Form 34C, which has the total votes cast.

Other petitioners allowed access to the servers include Mr Odinga’s running mate Martha Karua, Youth Advocacy for Africa (YAA) Peter Kirika, human rights activist Khelef Khalifa, George Osewe, Ruth Mumbi and Grace Kamau.

The IEBC has also been ordered to provide them with copies of its technology system security policy comprising but not limited to password policy, password matrix and owners of system administration password(s).

They will also be given information on the system users and levels of access, workflow chats for identification, tallying, transmission and posting of portals.

IEBC will also provide its technology system security policy comprising any application programming interface (API) that had been integrated and the list of human interface and controls for such intervention. However, the provision is subject to any security related issues.