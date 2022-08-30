Kenya poll petition: The 9 issues the judges will consider

By BRIAN WASUNA More by this Author

The Supreme Court of Kenya has framed the nine issues they will consider to determine the presidential petition challenging the declaration of Dr William Ruto as President-elect.

During the pre-trial conference at the Supreme Court on Monday, Chief Justice Martha Koome read out the areas the seven-judge bench will consider as parties to the petition submit their evidence.

Hearings began Tuesday, and the verdict of the top court is expected on Monday, September 5.

These are the issues the judges will consider: