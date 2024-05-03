Eastern DR Congo bomb blast kills 10 people in IDP camp

By XINHUA More by this Author

At least 10 people were killed and several others injured in a bomb explosion on Friday morning at a camp for displaced people near Goma, the provincial capital of North Kivu in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), according to local sources.

Multiple bombs were dropped at the Mugunga camp for the internal displaced persons, located roughly 10 kilometers west of Goma city, witnesses told Xinhua.

Hospital sources confirmed that at least 17 people, including children, were injured and taken to Bethesda CBCA Ndosho hospital in the city, where a surgery team of the International Committee of the Red Cross is deployed.

While the provincial government of North Kivu has not officially announced the casualties, it has accused the M23 rebels of being behind the attack.

The region has seen escalating conflict between the Congolese army and the movement, with the M23 rebels gaining control of territories in the province of North Kivu over the past weeks.