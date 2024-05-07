Kenya, Somalia sign deal on political consultations, education and defence

By XINHUA More by this Author

Kenya and Somalia on Monday signed an agreement on collaboration in the areas of political consultations, education and defense.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi who is also the cabinet secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs said in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, said that the three bilateral instruments aim to further solidify bilateral cooperation for the mutual benefit of the people of the two countries.

"The agreement was possible because of the dedication by our technical officials to address issues amicably," Mudavadi said during the third session of the Kenya-Somalia joint commission for cooperation (JCC).

Mudavadi added that Kenya has a very special relationship with Somalia, not only because they share a common border but also because of their strong and enduring partnership.

Ahmed Moalin Fiqi, minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Somalia, said that both countries have also made efforts to enhance cooperation in the fields of security, capacity building in the area of health through enhancing the skills of health professionals as well as the training of police officers.

He noted that the bilateral relations are driven by goodwill and the determination between the two governments and peoples to work together toward enhancing and expanding the scope and breadth of the relations.