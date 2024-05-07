Guinness World Records wants Kenyan man to join competition

By NATION AFRICA More by this Author

The Guinness World Records is searching for a Kenyan man who claims to have the longest nails in Africa to take part in a global competition.

In 2013, the Nation wrote a story about John Waweru who claimed to have the longest nails in the country and probably the continent. Mr Waweru was at the Agricultural Society of Kenya show in Mombasa showcasing his nails.

The Guinness World Records team now wants Mr Waweru, whose fingernails were at 1.4ft then, to apply and enter the global competition.

“I would love to try and contact him to apply for the record,” Guinness World Records Talent Researcher Charlie Anderson said via email.

He urged anyone else who has long nails to come forth.

Mr Anderson clarified that their interest to contact Mr Waweru does not mean that he is the record holder. “Hopefully, he or anyone with longer nails, can earn themselves a place in the next edition of the book,” he added.

In 2013, Mr Waweru was earning between Ksh2,000 and Ksh10,000 a day showcasing his nails, which were painted in the colours of the Kenyan flag.

He said his parents were initially sceptical about his nails, however, they changed their minds immediately after he started earning from them.

Mr Waweru told the Nation at the time that he aspired to appear in the Guinness World Records, a dream that could come true if he gets in touch and proves he has the longest nails in the world.