KENYAN film ‘THIEF,’ now ON MYMOVIES.AFRICA

A Kenyan movie, Thief, directed by Andrew Odera and Kiwo Maole, which premiered to critical acclaim on April 13, 2024, at Century Cinemax in Two Rivers Mall in Nairobi, is now available on MyMovies.Africa.

Set in Nairobi, Thief follows the compelling journey of Oliver (Lucarelli Onyango), a reformed thief faced with the impossible task of saving his critically ill son. When an unexpected opportunity arises to secure his son’s future, via a wealthy benefactor, Edward (Neville Misati), through a daring heist of Donna’s (Helen Keli) fortune, Oliver finds himself torn between desperation and morality.

“It’s a story that resonates with the universal themes of love, sacrifice and the pursuit of redemption. We believe that audiences will relate to these characters in one way or another, finding themselves drawn into their journey and discovering moments of inspiration in their resilience,” said directors Andrew Odera and Kiwo Maole.

"Thief delves into themes of sacrifice, redemption and the consequences of desperate choices,” says co-founder of MyMovies.Africa Mike Strano.

“Being part of Thief was incredibly rewarding. The team’s commitment and talent were unparalleled, navigating through numerous hurdles to craft a stunning piece of art. Witnessing the final product left me in awe, and amazed at how captivating the movie turned out to be. I feel fortunate to have contributed to such an exceptional project,” says Helen Keli, who plays Donna.

Neville Misati, who plays Edward, says: “The final edit of the movie exceeded my expectations on what it would be. It was a very pleasant surprise, and the reception was amazing!”

“My experience was profound. The dedication shown by the directors - Andrew and Kiwo, was a rarity in the Kenyan film industry. They demonstrated vulnerability to the cast, which significantly enhanced the performance and allowed me to embody my character's needs,” says Lucarelli Onyango, who plays Oliver.

“The premiere was remarkable too. “Thief” exceeded expectations in various departments, including lighting, sound and art direction. The film has immense potential, deserving recognition on a global scale via various film festivals and platforms.”



“Thief” has simultaneously premiered online, so is now available to rent or own (with no monthly subscription) in all 195 countries and territories globally, exclusively via Digital Cinema Extension - MyMovies.Africa.