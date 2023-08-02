Rwanda imposes curfew to curb noise pollution

By AFP More by this Author

Rwanda has imposed a curfew on all "non-essential services" to reduce what the government calls "noise pollution", a move that has angered nightclub owners who say it will hurt their business.

"For effective regulation of night-time entertainment and noise pollution, the Cabinet established closing time of non-essential services at 1 am on working days, and 2 am on weekends (Friday and Saturday), effective September 1, 2023," the government announced late Tuesday.

Under the hard-line rule of President Paul Kagame, police in the country have been cracking down on noise pollution, ordering bars to close and confiscating equipment from entertainment venues.

One nightclub owner who spoke toAFP on condition of anonymity said the latest restrictions were "backward and will definitely kill businesses".

Last month, the government issued noise pollution guidelines, limiting sound levels in commercial areas to 55 decibels at night.