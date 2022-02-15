Tropical Cyclone Dumako to hit Madagascar, forecast

By ARNALDO VIEIRA More by this Author

North-east of Madagascar is expected to be struck by tropical cyclone Dumako on Tuesday, according to local forecasts, making it the third storm to attack the island in a month.

Tropical cyclone Dumako was seen heading towards Madagascar from Reunion Island, and was estimated to make landfall on Tuesday. It was on Monday expected to enter the region between Sainte-Marie and Antalaha and to exit the sea near Nosy Be as a moderate tropical storm, forecasts added.

Meteo Madagascar, the local weatherman, issued a green alert for the regions of Diana, Sava and Analanjirofo and for the districts of Toamasina I and II and Brickaville over Tropical Cyclone Dumako.

Dumako comes after Tropical Cyclone Ana, which affected the eastern and the central highlands of the country as a tropical depression, and Batsirai, which is battering the southern part as a tropical cyclone.

On Friday, the death toll from Tropical Cyclone Batsirai had risen to 120 while cyclone Ana killed 55 people, affected 131,549 others and displaced 71,781 last month.

Madagascar is one of the poorest countries in the world. Some 42 percent of children suffer from chronic malnutrition, even without a natural disaster.