Inside story: Why mediators have struggled with conflict in Sudan

Friday December 22 2023
Sudanese army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan

Army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan (C) visits the Flamingo Marine Base in Port Sudan, Sudan on August 28, 2023. PHOTO | AFP

By AGGREY MUTAMBO
By MAWAHIB ABDALLATIF

Mediators trying to end the conflict in Sudan are ending the year with a bitter taste in their mouths, learning the harsh realities of warring factions who want power by any means necessary.

It is a harsh lesson learned in the past eight months since the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) launched a war against Sudan Armed Forces (Saf) in Khartoum.

As of this week, the UN estimates that at least 9,000 people have died in the war, more than 5.6 million have been internally displaced and another million have become refugees in neighbouring Chad, South Sudan, Ethiopia and Egypt.

So, why can't the warring factions choose the peace they claim to seek?

