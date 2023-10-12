Gabon junta head reaches out to DRC for re-integration after coup

By PATRICK ILUNGA More by this Author

Democratic Republic of Congo's (DRC) President Félix Tshisekedi on Thursday held a meeting with the Gabonese junta leader General Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema who is lobbying for support from regional neighbouring countries.

Nguema, whose military overthrew former head of state Ali Bongo on August 30, came to seek Tshisekedi's support for his country's reintegration into regional organisations, starting with the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS), of which Gabon held the rotating chair at the time of the coup.

“We discussed issues of peace, security and the climate,” said Gen Brice Oligui Nguema.

On climate issues, Gen Oligui said that he would like to take part in the conference on the Congo Basin due to be held in the Congo Republic capital Brazzaville.

He also asked for DRC to support the lifting of sanctions on Gabon, including its suspension from the African Union (AU).

“Since 30 August, Gabon has entered a new era after a chaotic election; we need Tshisekedi's help and support if Gabon is to regain its place in the concert of nations,” Gen Oligui said.

He is currently taking a diplomatic approach which he began in Equatorial Guinea, followed by Congo-Brazzaville, the Central African Republic (CAR), Chad and now the DRC. Nguema is due to travel to Cameroon to meet President Paul Biya this weekend.

In Kinshasa, he said that for him, “it is important to meet the elders”.

On Tuesday, he received CAR President Faustin-Archange Touadera in Libreville and explained to him the progress of Gabon transition, where a government has been set up.

Gen Oligui also on October 7 appointed the members of a National Assembly and a Senate for a "transition" whose duration remains unknown.