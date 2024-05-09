Zambia suspends tax on maize imports

By XINHUA More by this Author

The Zambian cabinet has approved the suspension of tax on all imported maize to address shortage caused by drought, Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa said on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Finance was instructed by the cabinet to immediately carry out the decision, he told a press briefing.

While the government will be at the center of importing maize for strategic reserves, the private sector is also encouraged to seize the opportunity and engage in maize imports, Mweetwa said.

Mweetwa, who is also minister of information and media, said the cabinet has instructed the Agriculture Ministry to start issuing permits to Zambians for maize imports.

In February, the Zambian government declared a state of national disaster and emergency following poor rains that affected crop production.

About 9.8 million people have been adversely affected by the drought, with 6.6 million in need of urgent humanitarian assistance, according to the government.