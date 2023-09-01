African Union says to 'immediately suspend' Gabon after coup 

By AFP More by this Author

The African Union's Peace and Security Council said Thursday it had decided to "immediately suspend" Gabon following the military coup this week.

The body said on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, that it "strongly condemns the military takeover of power in the Republic of Gabon which ousted President Ali Bongo on August 30, 2023".

It decided to immediately suspend the participation of Gabon in all activities of the AU, its organs and institutions until the restoration of constitutional order in the country.

The announcement came after a meeting of the council on the situation in Gabon following Wednesday's coup that followed disputed elections in which Bongo was declared the winner.

It said the meeting was chaired by AU commissioner for political affairs Bankole Adeoye of Nigeria and the current holder of the council's rotating chair, Burundi's Willy Nyamitwe.