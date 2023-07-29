Children caught up in war suffer, tagged ‘collateral damage,’ UN says

By PAULINE KAIRU More by this Author

At least 435 children have been killed and more than 2,000 injured, as the fighting in Sudan spiralled on more than 100 days, the UN Children’s Fund (Unicef) reported Monday.

Unicef said the situation was dire as there have been over “2,500 severe violations of children's rights” amounting to an average of more than one violation per hour, in a country where approximately “14 million youngsters need aid relief.”

Unicef spokesperson, Joe English, warned that the conflict has had devastating consequences on children and families. And their future could as well be wiped out if war goes on.

Read: Red Cross evacuates 300 children from Khartoum orphanage

The problem is complex: Children have either been killed, wounded, separated from families or now face a possibility of living as orphans. In fact, curtailed humanitarian supplies now mean their needed nutrition is in jeopardy.

“As we reach more than 100 days since the conflict in Sudan escalated, we know that it is taking an absolutely horrific toll on children and on families,” underscoring the urgent need for immediate action. In addition to the escalating violence, health concerns are exacerbating an already dire situation.

Advertisement

The UN refugee agency reported that 300 displaced children have succumbed to measles and malnutrition in White Nile State alone.

Filippo Grandi, the High Commissioner for Refugees, pleaded with all parties involved in the war to bring it to an end promptly. His plea comes amidst mounting apprehension for over “740,000 refugees” who have fled Sudan seeking refuge in neighbouring countries.

Conditions facing those seeking shelter in neighbouring nations are described as “harrowing”. Displacement camps are overcrowded while relocation efforts and aid deliveries become even more challenging due to the current heavy rainfall.

Distressingly, many children arrive at their destinations without their parents accompanying them — a concerning trend observed primarily among those arriving in Egypt according to UNHCR reports.

“For every child killed or injured we know that many more have been displaced from their homes, lacking access to essential services,” Unicef said in a statement, which underscored the need for safe, unimpeded access to children and families so that they can receive the support they need.

Read:Sudan families search for missing kin amid violence

Despite ongoing diplomatic efforts by various organizations and entities such as the African Union, the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (Igad), the League of Arab States, and the UN, clashes between Sudanese Armed Forces (Saf) and rival Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia persist across multiple fronts.

According to the World Health Organisation collapse of healthcare services within Sudan has reached a “gravely serious” level, with 67 percent of hospitals now out of service due to increasing reports of attacks on medical facilities and personnel.

There have been 51 verified attacks on healthcare resulting in ten dead and 24 injured.

“As the rainy season begins in Sudan, outbreaks are likely to claim more lives unless urgent action is taken to reinstate essential public health measures,” warns the WHO.