Covid-19: Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi back to work after self-isolation

By ARNALDO VIEIRA More by this Author

Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi, who had tested positive for Covid-19, on Monday resumed duty after self-isolation.

President Masisi tested positive for the virus in the last week of 2021. He had earlier met President Filipe Nyusi of Mozambique in Cabo Delgado Province. The Mozambican president also went into self-isolation.

As of Thursday, Botswana recorded 232,432 Covid-19 cases, 2,497 deaths and 216,820 recoveries.

Last week President Masisi´s office announced that he would self-isolate at his official residence as his doctors closely monitored his condition despite not exhibiting any Covid-19 related symptoms.

In a statement on Monday Mr John-Thomas Dipowe, the acting Permanent Secretary of Bostwna government Communications and Information systems said: “Members of the public are informed that His Excellency Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi President of the Republic of Botswana has completed his self-isolation.”

“We are pleased to inform the nation that his medical team has assessed his health status and subsequently cleared him because he continues to have no Covid-19 associated symptoms,” Mr Dipowe added.

Furthermore, there is no evidence of any acute medical complications since he contracted the disease. To this end, His Excellency the President has since resumed duty, he added.

Meanwhile, President Masisi is represented at the Extraordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government in Malawi to review progress and mandate of the SADC Mission in Mozambique by his Deputy Slumber Tsogwane.