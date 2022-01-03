Botswana's President Masisi in isolation after testing positive for Covid-19

By PETER DUBE More by this Author

Botswana’s President Mokgweetsi Masisi has gone into isolation after testing positive for Covid-19, the presidency said Monday in a statement.

“Members of the public are assured that His Excellency the President does not have any symptoms and will continue to receive close medical monitoring by his medical doctors," the statement said, adding that the Botswana leader took a routine test.

The communique further stated that the isolation was “a precautionary measure in accordance with Botswana’s health protocols.”

Deputy President Slumber Tshogwane will act in his position until further notice.

The diamond-rich country became one of only six African countries that have achieved the year-end target of fully vaccinating 40 percent of its population.

The other five African countries that have met the goal that was set in May by the World Health Assembly, the world’s highest health policy-setting body, are Seychelles, Mauritius, Morocco, Tunisia and Cape Verde.

Botswana, the only mainland sub-Saharan African nation to reach the target, is a surprise entry.

According to forecasts made at the end of October, only five African countries, less than 10 percent of Africa’s 54 nations, were projected to hit the year-end target of fully vaccinating 40 percent of their people.

At the time, three African countries – Seychelles, Mauritius and Morocco – had already met the goal and just two more countries – Tunisia and Cape Verde – were projected to reach the target.