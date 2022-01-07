Covid 19: Mozambique President tests negative, Botswana counterpart still isolated

By ARNALDO VIEIRA More by this Author

Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi has recovered from Covid-19, while his Botswana counterpart will remain in isolation.

As of Thursday, Mozambique had recorded 203,241 Covid-19 cases, 2,065 deaths and 165,271 recoveries with 505 people quarantined. On the other hand, Botswana recovered 222,053 cases, 2,452 deaths and 205,004 recoveries.

“The Head of State and his wife carried out PCR tests to confirm the initial result in two laboratories, one at the Public Health Laboratory and the other at the National Institute of Health whose results were negative to Covid-19,” Mozambique Presidency said in a statement.

“The Office of the President wishes to inform Members of the public that His Excellency Dr Mokgweetsi Maisi, continues in self-isolation at his official residence and has not experienced any Covid-19 related symptoms,” a statement issued Thursday quoted Mr John Dipowe, Botswana government communications and information systems acting permanent secretary as saying.

The statement also noted that president Maisi remains under close monitoring by his team of health care professionals.

This development comes as in the last week of 2021, President Nyusi held meetings in Cabo Delgado province with his Botswana counterpart Mokgweetsi Masisi, whose office issued a statement on January 3 indicating that he had tested positive for Covid-19.

On Monday, Mozambique President and the First Lady went in isolation after testing positive for Covid-19 and also Botswana’s President Mokgweetsi Masisi went into isolation after testing positive for Covid-19.