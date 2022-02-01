Bandits kill 39 in Nigeria’s Kaduna and Niger states

By MOHAMMED MOMOH More by this Author

Abuja

Bandits have killed at least 39 people in an attack on some communities in Nigeria’s Kaduna and Niger states.

While 11 people were killed in Kaduna on Sunday, 28 were killed in Niger state on January 29, 2022.

The Kaduna state government confirmed the attack on Kurmin Masara in Zangon Kataf local government in which 40 people were injured.

In the attack on Galadima-Kogo and Galkogo communities of Shiroro Local Council in Nigeria state, more than 66 people were injured.

The Kaduna state government on Monday reported that more than 30 houses were burnt in the attack.

The injured, the government said, were evacuated for treatment while search and rescue operations and pursuit of the attackers were in progress.

The Kaduna state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs Samuel Aruwan said in a statement that troops of the Nigerian Air Force Special Forces who responded to distress calls from the area also fell into an ambush as they mobilised to the scene of the attack but no operative was killed.

Troops clear ambush

He explained that the troops cleared the ambush and reached the general area, along with soldiers of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH).

In Niger State, North Central Nigeria, the Police Command’s Public Relations Officer Wasiu Abiodun confirmed the attack which he said started at 5pm on Saturday and lasted for hours.

Locals reported that the terrorists had issued a four-day notice to the villagers prior to the attack in Niger state.

Several houses were razed and a number of cattle stolen during the attack.

"But we are already re-strategizing to take the fight back to them. Already, there have been ongoing security operations in the area, both air and ground. We are doing our best,” Mr Abiodun said.

The chairman of Shiroro Local Council Suleiman Dauda Chukuba, also confirmed that security men were overpowered by the bandits.

“This is a tragedy that has just occurred on Saturday and I cannot really ascertain the number of casualties for now because the place stands as a no-go area as I am talking to you now. The only dead bodies that we have recovered were 11 but that is not the exact number of casualties,” he disclosed.

Rumours dismissed

He dismissed the rumour making rounds that the security operatives were withdrawn before the attacks.

“It’s not the withdrawal of security operatives per se. The attackers were more in number and well-armed with sophisticated weapons.

“So, when they launched the attack, they overpowered our security men because they came in hundreds with sophisticated weapons,” he said.

It was reported that the attackers, who rode on motorbikes, operated for hours unchallenged, moving from house to house.