Rwanda heavy rains kill 10 people

Ten people were killed due to disasters triggered by heavy rains in various parts of Rwanda over the past 10 days, the Ministry in charge of Emergency Management announced on Tuesday.

Philippe Habinshuti, the ministry's permanent secretary, told reporters that some of the victims were killed by landslides, while others were struck by lightning.

The most recent fatalities occurred in Rutsiro district in western Rwanda, where two individuals were killed by a landslide following heavy rains early Tuesday.

In another incident, a mother and her child lost their lives in Kigali's Gasabo district after their house collapsed during a downpour last weekend.

The heavy rains have also caused destruction to property, including houses, crops and road infrastructure in various parts of the country.

A full assessment to determine the extent of the impact is still underway, according to the ministry.

The Rwanda Meteorology Agency warned on Monday that several parts of Rwanda would experience heavy rains in the first 10 days of May.

The government has urged residents living in high-risk zones to relocate to safer areas.

Last May, floods and landslides struck western and northern Rwanda, resulting in the death of 135 people.