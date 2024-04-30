More than 90 missing in Kenya's devastating floods, Interior Ministry says

By NATION AFRICA More by this Author

Rescuers were searching on Tuesday for at least 91 people missing in heavy flooding across Kenya, the Interior Ministry said.

At least 46 people were killed on Monday morning in a mudslide and flash floods in Maai Mahiu town in central Kenya, the ministry said in a situation report, an increase of one on the previous death toll.

At least 169 Kenyans have died as a result of the floods currently ravaging the country since the beginning of the deluge, which has stranded and at times flattened several buildings across the country over the past two weeks.

So far, four counties - Nairobi, Tana River, West Pokot and Homa Bay - have been affected by the floods.

Garissa and Homa Bay counties have reported four deaths each. A total of 102 people have been injured in all affected regions of the country.

Nakuru County Police Commander Samuel Ndanyi said last night that search and rescue operations were continuing in Kamuchiri and Jerusalem villages in Maai Mahiu as more people could still be trapped in the mud following flash floods that swept away huge chunks of land, vehicles, homes and property late Sunday night into Monday morning.

A reporting desk has been set up at the scene of the tragedy in Maai Mahiu with representatives from the national government, Nakuru County and the Kenya Red Cross.

To date, 30,099 households have been displaced in the country, affecting approximately 150,495 people. In Sindo, Homa Bay County, a total of 161 households have been displaced.

In total, the government estimates that 190,942 people have been affected by the natural disasters hitting the country.

"We are actively carrying out search, rescue and recovery operations especially in Nakuru due to the recent mudslides and have rescued 23 people in Garissa," the ministry said.

At Kianduma in Kijabe, Kiambu County, the Kenya Railways Corporation was forced to close the railway line on Monday morning after it was damaged by a mudslide.

According to the Kenya Meteorological Department, Kenyans should expect more rainfall in the coming weeks.

The flooding is not just a Kenyan affair, with neighbouring Uganda, Tanzania and Burundi also experiencing flooding that has led to the temporary closure of highways and railways.

Kenyans have been urged to remain vigilant and comply with safety measures issued by local authorities.

Additional reporting by Reuters