AU deploys observer mission to monitor South Africa's upcoming election

The African Union (AU) on Monday disclosed that it has deployed an observer mission to monitor the upcoming general elections in South Africa.

In a press release, the AU said the AU Election Observation Mission (AUEOM), comprising 60 short-term observers, led by former Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta, is set to observe the South African general elections from May 21 to June 3.

"The AUEOM will engage with several stakeholders and observe the final preparations and polling process. Based on the findings, the AUEOM will issue its preliminary statement after election day," the press release further said.

South Africa will hold the national and local government elections on May 29.

According to South Africa's electoral management body, the 2024 elections are expected to be the most competitive in the country's history, with more than 14,000 candidates vying for 887 seats in national and provincial legislatures.