AU appoints 3 prominent Africans to Sudan peace panel

The African Union (AU) Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki on Wednesday appointed three prominent African personalities as members of the AU High-level Panel on Sudan.

In a statement on Wednesday, Mr Faki said that the panel would work with all parties in the Sudan crisis "to ensure an all-inclusive process towards the swift restoration of peace, constitutional order and stability" in the country.

The AU High-Level Panel on Sudan will be headed by top Ghanaian diplomat Mr Mohamed Ibn Chambas. Former Ugandan vice president Ms Speciosa Wandira-Kazibwe and Mr Francisco Madeira, a Mozambican diplomat are members.

Ms Kazibwe is the current chair of the AU High Representative for Silencing the Guns, while Mr Madeira served as the Special Representative of the Chairperson of the AU Commission (SRCC) to Somalia and head of the UN-backed African Union Mission in Somalia - Amisom/Atmis until 2022.

"The appointment, which takes effect immediately, is in line with the conclusion of the AU Peace and Security Council and in furtherance of the AU's mandate and determination to entrench peace and stability on the Continent," Faki said in a statement.

The panel will be required to work with all stakeholders: civilian forces, warring military parties, regional and global actors including the Intergovernmental Authority on Development, the United Nations and the League of Arab States.

Mr Faki called on all parties involved to provide the necessary cooperation and support to the team members for the successful implementation of their mandate.

Sudan has been in turmoil since the war broke out in mid-April between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, which has left more than 12,000 people dead, according to the United Nations.

More than 7.4 million people have been forced to flee from their homes, including more than 1.5 million refugees. UN says at least 25 million people need assistance, including 14 million children.