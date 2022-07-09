Angola declares week of national mourning for Eduardo dos Santos

By ARNALDO VIEIRA More by this Author

Angola has declared seven days of national mourning following the death of former leader Eduardo dos Santos.

President João Lourenço made the announcement on Friday, describing dos Santos' death as a big loss to the country.

“What I have to say is that Angola has just lost a great son, someone who dedicated his entire youth, his entire life, for the good of Angola and the Angolans,” President Lourenço said.

José Eduardo dos Santos died in Spain Friday where he had been hospitalised for several weeks.

According to a presidential decree, the national mourning begins at midnight on July 9, 2022.

State funeral

Advertisement

President Lourenço said the former leader will be given a state funeral adding that allegations of preventing his predecessor´s daughters from entering the country were baseless.

There had been claims on social media Friday that the Angolan government would not allow Isabel and Welwitschia dos Santos' return.

“Our focus at this time is on the organisation of the funeral ceremonies and, in principle, no authority in the country has the power to prevent an Angolan citizen who is living abroad from returning to his own country, no matter what the circumstances”.

“If we take into account the current circumstances, for the most part, we do not see why the family, which is abroad, should not be able to accompany their loved one,” President Lourenço said.

The President announced that a commission would organise his predecessor's funeral.

According to lawyers of Welwitschia, she requested that her father's body remains at the Teknon Medical Centre in Barcelona, Spain for an autopsy, fearing that the body would be transferred to Angola.