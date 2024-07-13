Kenya to release GM mosquitoes to fight malaria

By LEON LIDIGU More by this Author

The Kenya Medical Research Institute (Kemri) in collaboration with the Imperial College London will soon be introducing genetically modified (GM) mosquitoes in the country to stop the spread of an invasive species that transmits malaria.

Kemri researchers say they aim at leveraging genetic approaches, specifically gene drive, to control the spread of malaria.

Last week, in a meeting that followed joint grant submissions by the two institutions for research and innovation funding, Dr Martin Bundi, the acting Deputy Director of Research and Development at Kemri emphasised the critical need to leverage advanced technologies to combat malaria.

The Centres for Disease Control GM mosquitoes are mass-produced in a laboratory to carry two types of genes.

They include a self-limiting gene that prevents female mosquito offspring from surviving to adulthood and a fluorescent marker gene that glows under a special red light. This allows researchers to identify GM mosquitoes in the wild.

GM mosquitoes produced in a lab lay eggs, which carry the self-limiting and fluorescent marker genes. Mosquito-control professionals then release GM mosquito eggs into a particular area.

When the eggs hatch, they develop into adult mosquitoes. These mosquitoes mate with wild females.

The genes are then passed on to offspring. The expected result of using GM mosquitoes is that the numbers of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes in an area decreases.

Experts, however, point out that releasing GM mosquitoes is not intended to stop an ongoing disease outbreak. Instead, GM mosquitoes are meant to help prevent disease outbreaks.

“Releasing GM mosquitoes over several months can reduce the number of a specific mosquito species such as Ae. Aegypti,” the CDC assures, noting that reducing numbers of mosquitoes that can spread germs can help reduce the chance of an outbreak.

According to Prof Christophides George and ProF Windbichler Nikolai from Imperial College, malaria is an endemic disease in Kenya and there is a need to control it.

“It is therefore important to embrace new technology that can assist in controlling it,” stated Dr Bundi.