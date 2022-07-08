Former Angolan president José Eduardo dos Santos dies at 79

By ARNALDO VIEIRA More by this Author

José Eduardo dos Santos, who ruled Angola for 38 years has died at a hospital in Barcelona, Spain, the government said Friday. He was 79.

Dos Santos was hospitalised after suffering a cardiac arrest last month and had been on life support.

He passed away at 11.10 am (1010 GMT) Friday, the government said in a statement.

Read: Dos Santos’ health a ‘concerning situation’

Also read: Angola rejects claims of plot to turn off Dos Santos life support

José Eduardo dos Santos was once celebrated as the country’s peace architect for ending years of civil war. But by the time of his death, most of his supporters had abandoned him. Read more here