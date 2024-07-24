US invites Sudan conflict parties to talks in Switzerland 

By MAWAHIB ABDALLATIF More by this Author

Washington has invited the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to US-mediated ceasefire talks scheduled for August 14 in Switzerland.

In a statement, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the talks will include regional stakeholders and international organisations seeking a comprehensive cessation of violence across Sudan.

They are also meant to pave the way for the delivery of humanitarian aid to those in need and establish a robust monitoring and verification mechanism to ensure the implementation of any reached agreements.

"The scale of death, suffering and destruction in Sudan is devastating. This senseless conflict must end. The Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces must attend the talks and engage constructively," Mr Blinken said.

Matthew Miller, US State Department spokesperson, said that the Switzerland talks aim to bring both sides back to the negotiation table, build on the progress made during the Jeddah talks, and transition the discussions to the next phase.

Since April 2023, Sudan has been engulfed in a conflict between the army and the RSF, leading to the deaths of tens of thousands and the displacement of millions, both within Sudan and across its borders. The conflict has also severely damaged the healthcare system and infrastructure, pushing the country to the brink of famine.

Despite several rounds of negotiations in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, a ceasefire has yet to be achieved.

The humanitarian crisis in Sudan continues to escalate, with millions of civilians caught up in the crossfire and lacking access to essential services.

The international community has called for immediate action to address the dire situation and prevent further loss of life.