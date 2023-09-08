Bright future for those who embrace self-awareness

By WALE AKINYEMI More by this Author

In today’s fast-paced and demanding corporate landscape, leadership has evolved into a multifaceted endeavour, requiring not only strategic acumen and decisiveness but also a profound understanding of one’s self. As the founder of the “RE-imagine Yourself” one-on-one leadership programme, I have worked with numerous leaders over the years.

One revelation that has left me both intrigued and concerned is the alarmingly low level of self-awareness among leaders. Regardless of race, gender, ethnicity, religion or other parameter, a common trait was that they knew so much about their business and professional life but scored very low when it came to their own.

We take clients through a series of questions about themselves, their goals, and core values. Many struggle to provide meaningful answers to these fundamental self-inquiry questions. They falter, stumble, and find themselves at a loss for words.

However, flip the script and ask them similar questions about their work, industry, or organisational objectives, and the answers flow effortlessly. It’s as if they possess an encyclopaedic knowledge of their professional lives, but their personal selves remain shrouded in mystery.

The late Queen Elizabeth mastered a particular skill of going to great lengths to make people relax in her presence. She was royalty and naturally most people prepare ahead of meeting her but no amount of preparation gets you ready for that moment when you are in her presence. This was a powerful lesson for me. She was aware of how intimidating her presence could be and understood why people would be nervous and tried hard to make them relax.

People who are not self-aware are more likely to transfer their negative emotions to other people. They may not do this consciously but they will use others as an escape route.

Self-awareness leads to one of the most important of all virtues — self-control. Only those who have gained control over themselves and their lusts, impulses and emotions can truly take the world.

Effective leadership hinges on integrity, and self-awareness is the foundation of integrity. Leaders who are not self-aware risk making decisions that are incongruent with their values, ultimately eroding trust and credibility.

Self-aware leaders are more adaptable and open to change, fostering innovation within their organisations. This is because an awareness of self gives you the confidence to accept that you are not always right, and it makes you teachable and these are attributes that augur well for innovative leadership.

When leaders focus solely on their work personas and do not become self-aware, they are more likely to resist change and stifle growth.

Authenticity is a hallmark of exceptional leadership. Leaders who lack self-awareness may struggle to be authentic, leading to a façade rather than genuine, inspiring leadership. Addressing this crisis requires a concerted effort.

Leaders must prioritise self-reflection and introspection, dedicating time to understanding themselves as ardently as they do their professional domains. Organisations can also play a pivotal role by fostering a culture that encourages self-awareness, emotional intelligence, and personal development.

Self-aware leaders can elevate their effectiveness, cultivate more meaningful relationships, and contribute to a healthier, more productive work environment.

It is imperative to RE-imagine ourselves as leaders and individuals, for a brighter future awaits those who embrace the power of self-awareness.

Wale Akinyemi is the founder of The Street University Email: [email protected]