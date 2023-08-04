It takes all personality types to make a team

By WALE AKINYEMI More by this Author

In the past four weeks, we have embarked on a journey into the realm of communication personalities. The reason behind this exploration is simple – understanding personalities holds the key to easing and enhancing communication effectiveness.

We have witnessed time and again that when communication is conducted in a language that the audience comprehends, toxic environments dissipate, silos crumble, and overall happiness prevails.

This knowledge is the cornerstone of transforming how teams interact and creating thriving high-performance cultures. Today, we conclude this enlightening series by delving into the enigmatic world of the “Blue” personality.

Have you ever encountered someone who seems to have an insatiable thirst for knowledge? A person who delves into every detail and strives to unravel the mysteries of every situation? Meet the Blue personality, as classified in the DISC behavioural model.

These individuals are naturally inquisitive, driven by a relentless pursuit of understanding. Far from a lack of trust, their curiosity is an innate desire to know more and ensure nothing remains unresolved.

The Blue personality thrives on precision and perfection, paying attention to the smallest detail. The presence of Blues is crucial for prosperity. They are the ones who ask the tough questions that leaders may prefer not to hear but need to hear.

Oftentimes, Reds view Blues as overly pessimistic, while Blues see Reds as impulsive and lacking foresight. However, the truth lies in the symbiotic relationship between the two. Teams require the visionary power of Reds and the meticulous execution of Blues.

When Blues have all the facts in hand, they become swift decision-makers. Yet, gathering all the necessary information can be a time-consuming process that may leave others exasperated.

There is no randomness with a Blue personality.

Every action they take is deliberate and calculated. They will account for every penny, leaving no room for uncertainty.

While this level of precision may be admired, it can also be daunting for those who prefer a more spontaneous approach.

Flawless execution

The underlying reason behind a Blue’s endless questioning and meticulousness is their desire to be well-prepared.

Once they have all the necessary facts and knowledge, they are confident in their ability to execute flawlessly.

This meticulous approach doesn’t just apply to themselves; it extends to others, leading them to expect the same level of dedication from their teammates.

It is essential to recognise that every personality type brings its own unique strengths to the table. Blues are excellent planners, critical thinkers, and diligent workers. They bring stability, reliability, and a focus on quality to any team.

However, in their pursuit of perfection, Blues may encounter roadblocks when it comes to making timely decisions or embracing risk-taking.

As leaders and team members, it is crucial to foster an environment where the diverse personalities can thrive. Understanding each other’s communication styles and personalities fosters collaboration, appreciation, and an atmosphere of mutual respect. Instead of clashing, the differences become a source of strength, paving the way for innovative problem-solving and creativity.

Be patient since Blues take their time to gather all the necessary information.

Provide data and details when presenting ideas or proposals. This resonates with Blues and makes them more receptive to your suggestions.

By comprehending communication personalities, we unlock the potential to create cohesive teams, harmonious workplaces, and prosperous enterprises.

Wale Akinyemi is the founder of the Street University. [email protected]