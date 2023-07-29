In steadiness, conflict is avoided, goals achieved

By WALE AKINYEMI More by this Author

In personality assessments, the DISC model has become a widely used tool for understanding human behaviour and communication styles. A key personality type identified in the DISC model is Steadiness (S), also referred to as the “Green” personality.

Individuals who exhibit the Steadiness trait are known for their patient, reliable, and calm nature, making them valuable assets in various social and professional settings.

Steadiness, also known as the “Green” personality can help build strong and harmonious relationships.

Steadiness individuals, maintain stability and avoid conflicts in their interactions with others. They are known for their patience and ability to remain composed in challenging situations. When faced with stressful circumstances, they are less likely to react impulsively and more inclined to approach matters thoughtfully and cautiously.

Reliability is a hallmark trait of Steadiness personalities, or “Greens.” They are dependable and consistent, making them reliable team players and trustworthy friends. People with a strong Green trait often excel in roles that require a steady and consistent approach, as they are not easily swayed by sudden changes or disruptions.

Painfully analytical

Another characteristic that defines Greens is their propensity to be good listeners. They genuinely care about others which makes them empathetic and understanding. This quality fosters a supportive environment, as they are approachable and compassionate in their interactions with others.

In relationships, whether personal or professional, Greens are known for their commitment and loyalty. They value long-lasting connections and tend to build deep, meaningful relationships over time. Their patient and calm demeanour allows them to navigate through conflicts with level-headedness, seek resolutions that preserve harmony and mutual understanding.

They are the most selfless of people.

In the workplace, Greens, contribute significantly to team dynamics. Their ability to be steady under pressure helps create a balanced and cohesive work environment. They are never seeking the spotlight but find fulfilment in playing supportive roles that contribute to overall team success.

However, they value their independence and prefer to work autonomously. Avoid micromanaging or imposing control, as this can lead to frustration.

To foster a positive relationship with a Green, it is essential to recognise and appreciate their contributions. Offer clear communication and be sensitive to their need for stability. Avoid abrupt changes or imposing excessive pressure, as it may lead to discomfort or stress for them.

Greens are not fond of confrontation and may prefer a collaborative problem-solving approach. Being patient and allowing them the time to process information and reach decisions can be incredibly beneficial in achieving a mutually satisfactory resolution. The key principle with Greens management is to never rush them. Give them ample time to understand and present your case from different angles with proven data.

As analytical thinkers, Greens rely heavily on data and evidence to support their decisions. When discussing ideas or proposals, provide them with well-researched facts and logical arguments.

Their serious demeanour may make them appear unapproachable, but in reality, they are open to conversations when approached with respect.

They communicate at a slow, deliberate pace, reflecting their deep-thinking and contemplative nature. Greens have a strong desire to understand things thoroughly before making decisions, which can sometimes lead to a more extended decision-making process.

My father was a Green and as a paediatrician, I saw selflessness taken to a whole new level where parents would rush their sick babies to our house in the middle of the night and my “Green” dad would attend to them.

My wife is a pure green and she is not easily influenced. I have learnt in 31 years of marriage that to get her to support something, I have to present different angles.

Wale Akinyemi is the founder of the Street University Email: [email protected]; Threads @realwaleakinyemi