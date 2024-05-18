Best talents honoured at Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards

By BAMUTURAKI MUSINGUZI More by this Author

Nigerian filmmaker Bibi Sasore won the grand prize at the 2024 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs) for his 2023 film, Breath of Life.

A Nemsia Films production, written and directed by Sasore and produced by Eku Edewor, Breath of Life tells the story of Timi (played by Wale Ojo), an exceptionally gifted and affluent man, who becomes an old and lonely curmudgeon after a heartbreaking tragedy strikes his life.

It’s not until Elijah, a humble and impoverished young man, steps in as his housekeeper that Timi begins to see a glimmer of hope.

Through their years together, Timi not only learns to love Elijah but also finds purpose within the depth of his grief. Their bond becomes a beacon of hope, reshaping the trajectory of their lives.

Breath of Life won four other accolades, including Wale Ojo as Best Lead Actor for his role in the movie; Demola Adedoyin and Genoveva Umeh as Best Supporting Actor and Actress; and Sasore as Best Director.

The organisers posted on X, formerly Twitter, “His (Wale Ojo's) performance was a masterclass in charisma, acting prowess, and the ability to guide us through a range of emotions. Congrats on this win.”

The AMVCAs, annual awards presented by MultiChoice, recognise outstanding achievements in television and film.

The awards ceremony of the tenth edition was held in Lagos, Nigeria, on May 10-11, 2024.

The star-studded event featured a series of events, the highlights of which were the Young Filmmakers Day, the Cultural Day Celebration, and the main awards night, which was hosted by IK Osakioduwa.

These events saw the African film and television industry come together to honour outstanding talent and creativity in the industry.

From gripping performances to captivating storytelling, the awards truly showcased the best of African cinema.

This year’s edition had 28 categories, with 17 non-voting and nine audience voting categories, and the winners were selected by a jury led by filmmaker Femi Odugbemi.

Kehinde Bankole bagged the Best Lead Actress award for her role in Adire, her second win since 2015, when she got the trophy for her role on October 1.

Viewers were treated to performances by Congolese soukous maestro, Awilo Longomba.

Esther Idowu Philips aka Iya Rainbow and Richard Mofe-Damijo were the recipients of this year’s Industry Merit Award, and Chimezie Imo received the Trailblazer Award.

Over the past 10 years, the AMVCA has recognised talent, celebrated artistry, and fostered different crafts. The awards show has not only become a focal point in representing the myriad stories of Africa’s vast diversity — spanning more than 3,000 tribes and a population exceeding one billion — but has also made a significant economic impact in its enabling country, Nigeria.

With an investment of nine billion naira, it has created more than 3,000 direct and indirect jobs every year the awards have been held.