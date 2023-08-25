Leader’s first task is to assemble a fitting team

By WALE AKINYEMI More by this Author

In people management and leadership development, one of the consistent things I have observed is that an organisation is as dynamic and as great as its people. It is the people that make the organisation. When we look at a company that we admire, what we are really admiring is the people that make that company work. It therefore follows that the most important task of a leader is to assemble the right team.

However, no one is taught how to find the right team and many simply resort to trial-and-error.

Many institutions have gone through the sad experience of hiring someone that was expected to be the game-changing hire — that missing link to turn the company around — and a few weeks or months after hiring them, they regret the decision as their dream-come-true becomes a nightmare.

Is there a formula for getting it right? If so, how come so many great organisations continue to miss it? Steve Jobs, for example, was brutal about hiring.

A story is told of a young man who came to the interview in a suit and looked quite nerdy. Mr Jobs had his feet on the table in a very intimidating power move and told the young man he did not belong and must leave. How did he know just by looking at him?

Eliminating misfits

In a different organisation, a friend who was hired said he was shocked when he got his letter of appointment, but he didn’t remember being interviewed. He was told that he had in fact had 17 interviews. That is when he realised that all the teas, coffees, lunches and dinners he had with different people on the inside were actually interviews.

While there may be no precise and concise formula for identifying the best fit (because humans are great actors and experts at playing to the gallery) there are ways to eliminate misfits.

The first thing to avoid is cognitive bias where you just like a person based on an isolated attribute like speech or their super impressive CV. The demand of the team is going to task them. It will demand their total being and so using just one parameter is not enough.

Organisational DNA

No matter how qualified a person is and no matter how brilliant they may be, my top take for building a dream team is cultural alignment. Each organisation has a flavour that is unique to itself. It is like an organisational DNA and unless a person fits into that DNA they will struggle and the organisation will not get the best of such people.

Note that it is not that they are not capable or qualified. It is that there is a “secret ingredient” in every company that makes it tick. Now, people may not even be consciously aware of what it is but there is just that thing. So, when Steve Jobs said that nerdy young man that he did not belong even before hearing him out, he saw something.

The Apple culture was a vibrant, excessive environment where they were ready to break all the rules of thinking and innovation.

This takes a certain kind of personality and a conservative nerd who does everything by the book and must have a precedent for every decision will not survive in such an environment.

So, before you bring in that new team member, be sure the person is the right fit for your existing or intended culture. This is, however, a double-edged sword. Also be sure that the organisation is the right fit for the candidate’s aspirations and dreams.

You do not want people who will use your organisation as a mere stepping stone because they are not happy as the organisation is not leading them where they wanted to be.

