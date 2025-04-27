A $1bn question mark: Aussom funding in limbo usual donors back away

At current budget estimates, the African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (Aussom) will need nearly $1 billion to avert a complete security collapse in the Horn of Africa nation.

The AU also needs $96 million to clear arrears of the previous mission, African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (Atmis).

There is one problem, though. No one knows for sure where this money will come from. The usual donors are backing away, hesitant to commit or just speaking in vague terms.

This sums up the outcome of Friday’s Extraordinary Summit of Heads of State, the ministerial session that preceded it, as well as meetings of senior officials and military chiefs from countries that contribute troops to peacekeeping missions in Somalia.

It’s a stalemate, and not helped by the fact that in the lead up to the summit held at State House Entebbe, Uganda, the AU dropped some sobering numbers to soften the hearts of key donors, to pledge cash and avert the colossal funding crisis that Aussom faces, to no avail.

Towards the end of his presentation, US Ambassador to Uganda William W Popp asserted that Washington DC would not fund Aussom, not under the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolution 2719 and not even under a hybrid arrangement.

“The US position on Aussom financing remains the same as it has been over the past year,” he said, attracting silent stares and effectively killing the earlier appeal by AU chief Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, that UNSC Resolution 2719 “remains our best bet”.

“US will not support the application of [UNSC Resolution] 2719 framework to Aussom as we do not believe Somalia is the right context for this application. We also will not support the hybrid model of the 2719 framework as we believe it undercuts the spirit and intent of the resolution,” Mr Popp explained.

The representatives of the key donors – US envoy, UK High Commissioner to Uganda Lisa Chesney and the EU Head of Delegation to Kampala Jan Sadek – all spoke after a short presentation by Bankole Adeoye, the AU Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security.

Grim reality

In just five slides, Adeoye laid bare the grim reality that the mission faces. Since its deployment on January 1, 2025, Aussom has an unpaid $45 million bill for the January-March period, and a similar figure for the April-June period before its mandate begins in earnest on July 1, 2025.

“We need $15 million per month. That’s the fact. And we do not have that money currently,” he told Foreign and Defence ministers at the Mestil Hotel in Kampala, where the TCCs ministerial session was held.

He explained that $15 million is needed to cover troops’ salaries in Somalia. But the AU has only $16.7 million for one year. “This is the arithmetic that we must deal with as AU member states, and of course, the troop and police contributing countries.”

According to the AU Peace and Security Council, Aussom has a total cash requirement of $190 million for this year, but has only $16.7 million – the bulk of which is what the AU Peace Fund has in its coffers, and a committed $3 million and $1 million from Japan and China respectively.

This covers just 8.7 percent of the need.

That is not all. The previous force, Atmis, has arrears of $96 million for the 2022-2024 period, most of it racked up when Somalia requested “technical pause” to delay the force drawdown.

“This is because of the consistent extension of the drawdown, authorised by the Peace and Security Council of the AU and endorsed by the UNSC,” Adeoye explained.

In total, for the five-year Aussom budget and Atmis arrears, the AU needs $1.046 billion. The bulk of the budget covers troop allowances at the rate of $1,000 per person per month, while death and disability compensation and mission subsistence allowance for troops, police and civilian staff account for the rest of the costs.

As it stands, the AU pins hope on the outcome of the Independent Strategic Report of the United Nations Support Office in Somalia (Unsos), which could operationalise Resolution 2719. But the continental body is also betting on the donors’ conference in Doha, Qatar – scheduled for April on a date yet to be confirmed.

Amid limited options, another throw of the dice is the UN-AU combined mission for Somalia led by AU special envoy Donald Kaberuka, who is currently in Washington DC, seeking additional sources, with an urgent remit to report to Addis before end of this month.

With the Aussom mandate officially kicking off on July 1, time is now of essence. Next month, the donors, convened by the UK, will meet to resolve their final position on Resolution 2719, and update the UNSC.

The EU envoy to Uganda Jan Sadek says that however complex the path, the TCCs and all Somalia partners must recognise that new thinking and funding arrangements are needed to enable equal burden-sharing between long standing and new donors.

Brussels, the largest funder of the previous AU-led missions, in which it spent about €2.7 billion ($3.07 billion), favours the hybrid implementation of Resolution 2719 as the only viable pathway to sustainable and predictable funding for Aussom.

The EU explains that its member states already contribute a quarter of all UN assessed contributions, and welcomes the strategic review and restructuring of the Unsos as part of preparations for the implementation of Resolution 2719 as requested under Resolution 2767.

Addressing TCCs for the first time in his capacity as AUC Chairperson since being elected to the position in February, Youssouf Ali appealed to the international community to come to Somalia’s aid or to sit back and witness the Horn of Africa explode into a regional security nightmare.

“In order to consolidate recovery of territories, the transition from Atmis to Aussom must not fail. Yes, the mission is confronted to financial challenges. There are still reluctances to implement Resolution 2719. We at the Commission are working very hard to make it happen,” he said.

Somalia has a 3,000km shoreline that straddles strategic trade routes linking Asia, Africa and Europe. In 2010 and 2011, Somali pirates seized ships for fun in the Gulf of Aden – offshore of Somalia – which cost insurance firms and shipowners in the world close to $7 billion.

At a time when al-Shabaab is resurgent and allegedly building bases near Mogadishu, the AUC boss argues it is not far-fetched for the extremist militants to exploit the potential security vacuum in Somalia, offer protection to pirates and abet the vice in the region’s high seas.

“Today, we are asking for Aussom only $190 million over the course of this year, without taking into account arrears. The stability and security of Somalia is beneficial to global peace,” Youssouf said.

Soipan Tuya, Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Defence, said the TCCs are already overburdened by having to sustain troops outside the Atmis arrangement, as the current six-month period remains unfunded,

“Any extra requirement would place an unsustainable financial burden on the troop contributing countries,” she said, warning that while UN has supported logistics, and the EU contributed to troop allowances, “it is evident that we are faced with donor fatigue”.

Without unanimity on UNSC Resolution 2719 of 2023 – which proposes funding of the mission up to 75 percent through UN-assessed contributions and seeking the remainder from partners -- Aussom may continue to struggle.

British Foreign Service officials told The EastAfrican that there is an unspecified pledge from the UK, which is the penholder on Somalia at the UNSC, but details remain scanty, further raising questions of the predictability and adequacy of the funding, and whether London – in the absence of the US and a reluctant EU – would singlehandedly support Aussom till 2029.

Indeed, Ms Chesney did not divulge any figures in her submission but observed “the funding gap is real” and there “is no quick fix”, adding that burden sharing and finding additional donors will be key.

She however, hinted that the AU should find out the remaining issues relating to the composition and the laydown of financing.

The April 23-25 summit was agreed at State House, Entebbe during the official visit of Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud to his Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Museveni on February 7, 2025, to address the funding crisis but also establish a political oversight body to ensure liberation of Somalia.

For the first time, Egypt joined the TCCs -- Uganda, Kenya, Ethiopia and Djibouti. Egypt replaces longtime contributor Burundi, which exited after a dispute with Mogadishu over troop allocation numbers.

Ahmed Moallim Fiqi, Somalia’s Foreign Affairs Minister, reminded the donors that the Horn of Africa country’s greatest challenge remains security: combating the terrorist Al Shabaab group and stabilising liberated areas.

“This is where Aussom remains indispensable. Yes, the Somali National Army is growing stronger but we are not yet at the point where we can finish this fight alone,” he said.

In recent weeks, al-Shabaab has intensified attacks particularly in Middle Shabelle and Lower Shabelle regions, as well as mortar fire in Mogadishu, reminding the governmentthat terr orism remains a persistent threat not only to Somalia but to regional stability.