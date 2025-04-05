Trump snubs Aussom funding as threats from Somalia rise

The US has signalled nonchalance towards the African Union-led mission in Somalia even as other sponsors maintain a wait-and-see stance regarding the funding crisis facing the latest peacekeeping force, which started in January on a deficit of nearly $150 million.

The first half of its transition period is ending with no commitments on the table for the hybrid funding mechanism.

The Trump administration said this week that its main focus in the Horn of Africa at the moment is the threat posed by ISIS-Somalia, particularly its ability to recruit internationally and funnel finances to the broader group.

Tammy Bruce, State Department spokesperson, says the African Union and the United Nations should handle the African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (Aussom) funding issues as the mission seeks to preserve the security gains made by its predecessor missions to end the Shabaab threat.

“We recognise the role of the African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (Aussom) in support of the fight against al-Shabaab and ISIS and urge the African Union and the United Nations to accelerate vital work to implement the mandate,” Mr Bruce told The EastAfrican.

According to a Watson Institute paper titled Making Crisis Inevitable: The Effects of US Counterterrorism Training and Spending in Somalia authored in 2023, Washington spent about $2.5 billion between 2007 and 2020 to support the AU’s first mission to Somalia, Amisom, and the Somali security forces.

Amisom was replaced by the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (Atmis), which gave way to Aussom on January 1, 2025 for an initial six months, during which it will complete the realignment of troops inherited from its predecessor mission.

The AU, UN, Somalia’s international partners and troop-contributing countries are meant to agree on the force’s operations, troop numbers and funding modalities before its mandate officially kicks off on July 1, 2025, after completing realignment of troops inherited from Atmis.

For its part, the European Union says it is waiting for the decision and confirmation of the UN Security Council by May 15, 2025, on the request for Aussom funding from July 1, taking a “hybrid implementation” of resolution 2719 as the only sustainable long-term financing solution for the mission.

Under the hybrid implementation, the United Nations Support Office in Somalia logistics component would remain fully financed through UN-assessed contributions, and resolution 2719 would be applied to finance Aussom, with 75 percent of funding coming from UN assessed contributions and 25 percent from voluntary contributions.

“The EU and its member states stand ready to provide support to Aussom under this framework, including through the substantial contributions of EU member states to the UN’s budget for peacekeeping operations through UN assessed contributions, which consist of over one-fifth of all contributions to this budget,” a spokesperson of the bloc said.

Since 2007, the EU has spent €2.7 billion ($2.77 billion) to cover troop salaries for Atmis and the pioneer peacekeeping force, Amisom.

Along with support to the Somali security sector and force generation training missions, Brussels has spent a combined €4.3 billion ($4.76 billion) in the Horn of Africa nation.

These developments come after the first visit to Somalia since taking office, of the new Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC) Mahmoud Ali Youssouf last week, during which he highlighted critical funding shortfalls for Aussom and called for renewed commitment to the country's peace and stabilisation efforts.

In a joint press briefing with Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud at Villa Somalia on March 25, 2025, Mr Youssouf pledged to engage Somalia’s major international partners such as the EU, US and UK to continue backing Somalia and the AU mission.

“I have already started in Addis Ababa to speak to some of our partners so that Somalia is not abandoned. Somalia remains the centre of interest of the international community,” he said, adding that the challenges of Aussom can be overcome, with the commitment and engagement of the international community.

Even for the UK, the penholder on Somalia, officials in the Foreign Office acknowledge that financial support towards Aussom remains uncertain as “funding is very constrained generally at the moment”.

Last year, during the UN Security Council meetings convened to discuss the authorisation and funding of Aussom, the US abstained from supporting the new force.

That abstention triggered doubts within the international partners about sustainable funding for this mission.

This came as the EU – the largest funder of the AU-led peacekeeping missions in Somalia since 2007 – repeatedly stated that it is not ready to commit to funding the new mission unless the US and the UK are on board and taking an equal burden of Aussom’s funding. ‘

At the time, there were also fears within the AUC that the US did not want to support Aussom, as it would commit the incoming Trump administration to the mission since the Biden presidency was close to the end of its term.

The AU, the Federal Government of Somalia and troop-contributing countries agreed on personnel numbers for the 11,900-strong Aussom in February. The arrangement allocated 4,500 soldiers to Uganda, 2,500 to Ethiopia, 1,520 to Djibouti, 1,410 to Kenya and 1,091 to Egypt.