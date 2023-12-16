Zahara: African songbird who told lyrical stories

By PETER DUBE More by this Author

When news broke on Tuesday that South African songbird Zahara was no more, the shock was felt beyond her country's borders. This was a woman who, for the past decade, had got Africans tuned into her Afro-pop music, which is filled with imagery.

President Cyril Ramaphosa described her death as a significant loss that leaves a profound void on the South African music scene.

“We have been robbed of great talent," he said on Tuesday. "She was talented, vibrant and a wonderful composer, and to be robbed of that talent at her young age is a real blow to our country."

“She is one of the great products the country has produced in the arts, and I am saddened by her passing,” President Ramaphosa added.

Zahara, whose real name is Bulelwa Mkutukana, had turned 35 only in November. She leaves behind melodies of joy and sorrow and a profile of a multiple-award winner.

Yet her music said something else: It told stories that resonated with people’s tales of love, loss and hope. It also told of the journeys of the wretched of the earth, carrying their burdens, rising through poverty and emerging victorious on the other end.

Her music albums have metaphorical titles: Loliwe (victory), Umthwalo (my baggage) and Ndiza (I am coming).

Her voice became the biggest instrument in her ensemble, probably because many Africans identify with her life story.

Born in a humble neighbourhood in Eastern Cape, Zahara's talent shone, elevating her into immediate stardom.

In 2011, she released her debut album Loliwe , which catapulted her to international fame. The album achieved platinum status in 13 days and double platinum in 17 days, selling more than 100,000 copies in South Africa alone.

But Zahara remained grounded, her music reflecting the struggles and triumphs of the ordinary folk, tied eternally to her own upbringing.

Her songs echoed in the hearts of millions, offering solace to the heartbroken and inspiration to the weary. In her music, people found a reflection of their lives, joys and sorrows, dreams and anxieties.

Zahara's voice became a soundtrack to the South African experience, weaving a tapestry of hope and resilience amid the complexities of life.

That also made her an advocate for the voiceless. She spoke out against injustice and inequality, using her music to champion the causes she held dear.

But music also became her burden, with her naivety in the industry routinely being used to exploit her. She turned to the bottle for solace, which never came.

Last month, she had been hospitalised, according to the family, who indicated she was experiencing liver complications.

Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa said on Tuesday the government had been assisting her family for some time.

Four years ago, she had opened up about her fight against alcohol addiction.

While signed to TS Records, under TK Nciza's and DJ Sbu's leadership, Zahara nonetheless released two more albums after Loliwe.

Phendula came in 2013, and Country Girl followed in 2015. Phendula garnered awards for Best Selling Music Downloads, Female Artist of the Year (Metro FM Music Awards 2014) and Best-Selling Album (SAMAs 2014), while Country Girl was recognised as Best Produced Album of the Year at the 2016 SAMAs.

Following her departure from TS Records, Zahara she joined Warner Music, releasing her fourth studio album, Mgodi, in 2017.

In 2019, she publicly claimed that her former record label, TS Records, and its owners owed her millions of rands. She alleged she was underpaid for performances, record sales, and royalties related to Loliwe.

Nciza denied these allegations, stating he couldn't have misdirected Zahara's royalties because another company handled them. DJ Sbu also refuted the claims, asserting that she fabricated the story and "actually owes us money."

But Zahara's accusations sparked a significant debate about artiste compensation and transparency within the South African music industry. Her saga highlighted the need for more robust legal frameworks and greater awareness of artiste rights.

That same year, Zahara faced a difficult Christmas hospitalised with liver disease, a condition reportedly exacerbated by heavy drinking. Her sister, Nomonde, said that doctors issued a stark warning: “If she continues drinking, she is going to die."

After a hiatus for recovery, Zahara returned to the music scene in 2021 with another album, Nqaba Yam. In an interview with Apple Music about the 12-track album, she encouraged listeners to find their solace and strength.

"I've been through a lot of public negativity in the media and online," she told the streaming service. "Everyone experiences depression or mental health struggles, but it's how you channel them that matters. I channel my emotions onto paper."

Zahara faced another challenge last year, when she risked losing her Johannesburg home after defaulting on her R17,000 ($896) monthly mortgage payments. This was reportedly the second time she had fought off the bank's attempt to repossess the property.

Earlier in 2023, she offered fans an intimate look into her life with the debut season of her reality show, Zahara: As I Rise. The show revealed private conversations with loved ones and shed light on the headlines surrounding her beyond her musical accomplishments.

Despite the challenges, her personal life also brought joy when she accepted her partner Mpho Xaba's proposal in March 2023. She expressed happiness and excitement publicly, saying, "It was easy for me to say yes to him because the first time I told him I love him, it was the truth."

Though her personal life often generated media attention, sometimes negatively, Zahara remained focused on inspiring others.