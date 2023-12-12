South African 'Loliwe' hitmaker Zahara dies at 36

By NATION AFRICA More by this Author

Kenyans have joined South Africa in mourning the loss of one of its most celebrated musical talents, Zahara, whose real name is Bulelwa Mkutukana.

South Africa's Minister of Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa confirmed the death of the renowned singer.

Zahara rose to prominence with her soulful voice and captivating musical compositions, most notably the hit song 'Loliwe'.

Her contributions to the music industry earned her numerous awards and accolades, making her a beloved figure among fans and peers alike.

In Kenya, her song 'Loliwe' (The Train) which was released in 2011, was popular in nightclubs primarily during karaoke sesssions.

In one of her interviews, Zahara said she wanted to be remembered as a girl next door. "One who changed lives. Whether you are in a suburbs, just know, I am the girl next door because my music is here to inspire you and give you hope."

The talented artist, aged 36, passed away in a Johannesburg hospital where she had been receiving treatment for liver problems.

In 2019, Zahara revealed her battle with alcoholism.

Tragically, prior to her death, Zahara was the subject of false rumours circulating online about her death.

Her family had vehemently denied these rumours and urged the public to focus on positive thoughts and prayers for her wellbeing.

In an official statement released by Zahara's family, they addressed the misinformation surrounding Zahara's health and asked for privacy during this difficult time.

The statement read: "We would like to take this opportunity as a family to express our gratitude for the outpouring of love, support and compassion for our dearest Zahara since the recent media articles about the nature of her health.

Because of your kindness and concern, and because we know you love Zahara, we wanted to give you an update on our daughter's health.

Zahara has been in hospital for a week after complaining of physical pain. The doctors are working hard and we await further updates from them.

Unfortunately, although our daughter's hospitalisation has been kept strictly confidential among our family and close friends, this hasn't stopped disingenuous information from spreading on the internet.

We would like to stress that any reliable information about Zahara's health will be communicated through her official social media platforms or by her herself.

In the meantime, we ask for privacy in this matter and for your continued prayers for the speedy recovery of our beloved Zahara.

We trust that she will soon be back on the road doing what she loves and what we all love her for: healing people through her powerful gift and love of music. With love and kindness, the Zahara family and team."

