Ramaphosa praises late singer Belafonte's anti-apartheid stand

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa has paid tribute to the late singer and activist Harry Belafonte, saying he holds a special place in the hearts of South Africans for his stand against apartheid.

Belafonte passed away on the eve of South Africa’s Freedom Day celebration and Ramaphosa has praised him for the contribution he made to the international cultural boycott of South Africa during the apartheid years.

Belafonte was also an esteemed member of the country’s National Order of the Companion of former African National Congress (ANC) president Oliver Tambo.

His death came just two days before South Africa’s National Orders ceremony to take place on Friday.

“Harry Belafonte holds a special place in the hearts of South Africans and many around the world for his outstanding talent and warmth of his personality, but also for his stand against apartheid whilst in the prime of his international career,” Ramaphosa said via a statement.

Belafonte who used his star power to fight against injustice, was instrumental in sustaining the UN-led cultural boycott against apartheid South Africa.

He worked closely with South African artistes including Miriam Makeba to ensure South Africa’s struggle against apartheid remained in the international spotlight and agenda.

South African musician Miriam Makeba (L) singing with Harry Belafonte (R). PHOTO | AFP

‘An influencer of his time’

“He was an influencer of his time who spared no energy in supporting our liberation struggle and in campaigning for human rights in many other parts of the world. We will remember him as a hero and true friend of South Africa that we must celebrate during our National Orders ceremony and for many years to come,” explained Ramaphosa.

Belafonte was an American singer, actor and activist who popularised ‘calypso’ music with international audiences in the 1950s.

Oprah Winfrey was among the first to pay tribute, describing him as ‘a trailblazer’.

“Thank you for your music, artistry, activism and fight for civil rights and justice. Your being here on Earth has blessed us all,” Winfrey said.

"Singer and songwriter John Legend said Belafonte gave so much, lived through so much and helped us grow so much as a nation and as a world."