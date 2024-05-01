Uganda urges UK to stop meddling in local affairs after sanctions

By XINHUA More by this Author

Uganda has asked Britain to stop meddling in the local politics of the East African country after London announced sanctions on three of Uganda's senior officials over allegations of corruption.

The Ugandan parliament on late Tuesday urged Britain to respect the country's sovereignty.

It is important that foreign partners, including Britain, respect the sovereignty of Uganda and avoid the temptation to meddle into our local politics, including arm-twisting decision makers to align with their value system, especially homosexuality, the parliament said in a statement.

The British government on Tuesday announced that it had sanctioned Uganda's Speaker of Parliament Anita Among and two lawmakers, Goretti Kitutu and Agnes Nandutu, over corruption allegations.

Kitutu and Nandutu, former ministers, have been charged with corruption in Uganda's Anti-Corruption Court for allegedly stealing iron sheets intended for the impoverished northeastern region of Karamoja.

The parliament accused the British government of distorting facts to suit its political agenda.

"The iron sheets have been used as a ruse to conceal the real, unstated but clearly obvious reason for the sanctions -- which is the Rt Hon Speaker's stance on the recently enacted Anti-Homosexuality Act," the statement said.

Last year, the Ugandan parliament passed a law prescribing life and death sentences for certain acts of homosexuality, a move strongly criticized by some Western countries, including Britain.