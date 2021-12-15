Jethwa is wise in the ways of old and new wall art

By KARI MUTU More by this Author

Kenyan muralist Bhupi “WiseTwo” Jethwa is an alchemist of old and new artforms painted on big walls. Since 2012 he has painted street art in Kenya and around the world, bringing his take on traditional motifs and observations of contemporary society.

“My art is a balance between the ancient and modern world, where I create powerful fusions rich in depth, colour and iconography,” says Bhupi who signs off his work as WiseTwo.

Bhupi traces his love of wall art to his upbringing. He and his childhood friends were big fans of hip-hop music and graffiti that originated from urban America in the 1970s.

The moniker WiseTwo originates from his inquisitive nature. “Growing up I enjoyed reading and was curious about politics, arts, culture,” he said. His friends called him a wise guy but he says he could not name himself ‘the wise one’ because “then I would know everything yet I still need to learn a lot more. So, the Two is a mark of humility.”

Urban scribe

Hieroglyphics, graffiti, geometric patterns, tribal markings and bold colours are typical components of his grandiose works. He also reflects on the natural world and social issues. Before the 2007 General Election, he joined a group of artists to paint messages of peace onto wagons of trains passing through Kibera.

Bhupi is also fascinated by hieroglyphics, pictorial writing from antique cultures of Egypt and Greece, often carved or painted onto rock surfaces. Though he cannot decipher the figures, he finds them precious and powerful.

“Hieroglyphics are a way of documenting the stories,” said Bhupi who sees himself as an urban scribe. “I am trying to document the history of our time like the ancient frescoes and mural works. By merging ancient and modern worlds I can bring about harmony.”

Masks are a constant theme in his work. “They stress something from my culture and allow me tell to people about my influences,” says Bhupi, who identifies as a Kenyan of Indian heritage.

He particularly enjoys painting large-scale, saying it pushes him out of his comfort zone and to the edge of his creative skills.

Bhupi did not follow the conventional path to an arts career but was drawn into the creative process by “seeing something out there and trying to make it into my own translation.”

He is not formally trained in art but learned to paint by interacting with other street artists especially those in Kibera and Jericho, high density neighbourhoods in Nairobi.

He elevated his skills by exchanging ideas with more experienced muralists who taught him technical aspects such as colour theory and composition.

“The two most important elements for my education are observation and participation,” says Bhupi. “There was no formula, just putting hours of practice into the craft got me where I am right now.” He has painted the walls of banks and bars. He is the artist behind the multi-storey mask on the façade of iBis Styles Hotel in Nairobi.

WiseTwo works adorn the UN offices in Switzerland, Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Unep headquarters in Nairobi and on the streets of Kampala, Paris, New York, Columbia and Mexico.

Creative spirit

“Muralists that inspire me are David Alfaro Siqueiros, José Clemente Orozco and Diego Rivera of Mexico, Inti from Chile, Guri from Argentina, and Retna from the US,” says Bhupi .

Besides spray cans he works with acrylics and inks, creating a diverse range of watercolours and collages. Recently, he downsized his creativity to design a new package for rare bottles of a 26-year-old Glenfiddich whisky.

Bhupi was one of only three artists from Africa contracted for this global project. “With the smaller size I could strip down a lot and amplify the message,” he said. “The key thing was to make a simple design yet still have my usual elements of hieroglyphics, masks and certain colours.”

The result is a visually captivating, symmetrical image with left and right sides, geometric shapes and intricate patterns. Gold outlines enhanced the sense of luxury, embossed sections gave additional texture while the red, white and green colours echo the Kenyan flag.