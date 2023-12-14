Bobi Wine's documentary wins international accolade

By MONITOR More by this Author

'Bobi Wine: The People's President' has been recognised as the Best Feature Documentary of the Year at the 39th International Documentary Association (IDA) Documentary Awards.

The documentary features the political journey of Robert Kyagulanyi, the leader of Uganda's opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) party.

More specifically, the award-winning documentary features the atrocities allegedly committed by state agencies against Kyagulanyi as a presidential candidate and his supporters, including the killing of over 50 Ugandans during the November 2020 riots that happened during his campaign trail.

Equally, the document features the pivotal role played by Kyagulanyi against the scrapping of presidential age limit in 2017, which was later passed by parliament, giving 73-year-old President Yoweri Museveni an opportunity to stand for his sixth political term.

"Congratulations to ‘Bobi Wine: The People’s President’, winner of Best Feature Documentary at the 39th IDA Documentary Awards" IDA posted on its X handle on Wednesday morning.

Congratulations to ‘Bobi Wine: The People’s President,’ winner for Best Feature Documentary at the 39th IDA Documentary Awards. #idaDocAwards @natgeodocs @bwayomoses pic.twitter.com/4AulsmEtyW — International Documentary Association (IDA) (@IDAorg) December 13, 2023

The IDA Documentary Awards recognise outstanding achievements in the documentary genre every year and also recognise both emerging and established documentary characters worldwide.

Through his X handle, Kyagulanyi expressed his heartfelt appreciation for the IDA award by quoting, "Really humbled".

The documentary was directed by an American producer Christopher Sharp and Moses Bwayo, a Ugandan filmmaker based in the US.

'Bobi Wine; The People's President' is screening in various parts of the world, particularly in the US and the UK.

Speaking to The Daily Monitor, Kyagulanyi said the documentary is being used as a tool of activism through exposing the regime's 'criminal' acts against Ugandans, especially those on the opposition side.