Uganda police ban Bobi Wine rallies over 'sectarian' comments

Uganda's police have with immediate effect suspended nationwide mobilisation activities and opening new offices by the Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine-led National Unity Platform (NUP), following last week's alleged sectarian sentiments in Luweero District.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga said NUP had violated guidelines agreed with the party whose leader Bobi Wine has uninterruptedly been traversing major regions of the country, pulling huge crowds since August 28.

“The mobilisation activities were used to incite violence, promote sectarianism and make a legitimate cause for removal of an elected government and issuance of defamatory statements against President Yoweri Museveni,” he said, with an emphasis on a directive signed by Deputy Inspector General of Police Geoffrey Tumusiime Katsigaazi.

“We’ve noticed that in all areas where NUP mobilisation activities have been carried out, there has been total breaches of the guidelines thus causing public disorder, loss of business, unnecessary jam and vandalisation, loss of lives where Norman Mugisa died and 10 others were injured in a NUP convoy,” he explained.

Still on Wednesday, Enanga sought to put out what he described as a "strong message" to hardline NUP supporters.

“We’re going to put an end to the mob mentality, bullying and intimidating tactics of NUP radicals against civilians and law enforcers,” he remarked in Kampala.

Responding to the developments, NUP spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi on Wednesday evening communicated that “very soon, we're going to unveil our schedule for phase two of our tour. We're not about to stop!!”

On September 13, Bobi Wine was due to conclude the first phase of his planned nationwide mobilisation in Arua City, over 400 kilometres away from Uganda's capital.

In Hoima City on Tuesday, Bobi Wine said he was aware that government was moving to block his activities or potentially hold him "answerable to his recent remarks".