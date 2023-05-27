Kenyan film 'Click Click Bang' bags two accolades at Africa Magic awards

By BAMUTURAKI MUSINGUZI More by this Author

Kenyan film Click Click Bang by Abel Mutua and Phillip Karanja Njenga won two accolades at the 2023 African Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards.

Directed by Philip Karanja Njenga and Michael Munyoki, Click Click Bang won the Best Movie in East Africa and the Best Indigenous Language (Swahili) at the ceremony held on May 20 in Nairobi.

Kenyan comedy Njoro wa Uba won the Best Original Comedy Series award.

Nigerian filmmaker Kunle Afolayan won the grand prize for his 2022 film Anikulapo. It tells the story of Saro (Kunle Remi), a man seeking greener pastures, but unfolding events and his affair with the king’s wife, Queen Arolake (Bimbo Ademoye), he encounters his untimely death and with Akala, a mystical bird believed to give and take life.

Biggest winner

The film also scooped five awards, emerging as the biggest winner of the night. It won the Best Indigenous Language (Yoruba), Best Overall Movie, Best Sound Editor (movie/TV series), Best Writer (movie/TV series), and Best Soundtrack (movie/TV series) categories.

Click Click Bang is about Kev, a footballer and an orphan, who has a sick sister to take care of. When his football dreams come crushing down, he is left with no choice but to join the crime world. The television drama series, Njoro wa Uba, that premiered in 2019 is based on the life of a taxi driver known as Njoro or Washington Njoroge (played by Joe Kinyua).

After losing his job in a banking scandal, Njoro takes up a taxi driving business to provide for his daughter and to manage his growing legal fees.

Through his journey, he paints a portrait of Nairobi and sees the lie that his life reflected in its inhabitants.

Njoro wa Uba is directed by Arnold Mwanjila. It is written by Brian Munene, Lawrence Murage, Arnold Mwanjila, and Voline Ogutu. It is produced by Lucy Mwangi.

Contribution

Ugandan director Loukman Ali won three awards: Best Art Director, Best Director and Best Cinematographer (movie/TV series) for his contribution to the 2022 Nigerian crime-action thriller Brotherhood.

Brotherhood also scooped two other awards Best Actor in a Drama (Movie/TV Series) for Tobi Bakre, and Best Lighting Designer for Mathew Yusuf. Produced by Jade Osiberu, the film tells the story of twin brothers Wale Adetula (played by Falz) and Akin Adetula (played by Tobi Bakre) who witnessed their parents being killed while they were young.

After years of fighting to survive on the streets of Lagos, Wale and Akin fall on opposite sides of the law. The bonds of brotherhood are put to the ultimate test as one joins a Police Taskforce that hunts down the other and his criminal gang.

Patience Ozokwo was honoured with the 2023 Industry Merit Award for her remarkable career in the film industry. Angel Unigwe received the Trailblazer Award, recognizing her as a rising star and visionary talent.

Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards is an annual event presented by MultiChoice recognising outstanding achievement in television and film.

THE LIST OF ALL WINNERS

Best Actor in a Comedy – (Movie/TV Series):

Samuel Perry in Broda Shaggi

Best Actor in a Drama (Movie/TV Series):

Tobi Bakre in Brotherhood

Best Actress in a Comedy- (Movie/TV Series):

Bimbo Ademoye in Selina

Best Makeup (Movie/TV Series):

Maryam Ndukwe in Shanty Town

The Multichoice Talent Factory Film:

Leaked

Best Indigenous Language – Swahili:

Click Click Bang by Abel Mutua and Philip Karanja Njenga

Best Indigenous Language Yoruba (Movie/TV Series):

Kunle Afolayan for Anikulapo

Best Indigenous Language – Hausa – (Movie/TV Series):

Abubakar Bashir Maishadda in Aisha

Best Indigenous Language – Igbo – (Movie/TV Series):

Uhuruchi by Victor Iyke

Best Supporting Actor – (Movie/TV Series):

Abdisattar Ahmed in Gacal

Best Actress in a Drama - (Movie/TV Series):

Osas Ighodaro in Man of God

Best Picture Editor:

Holmes Awa and Daniel Tom in Crime and Justice Lagos

Best Sound Editor:

Anu Afolayan in Anikulapo

Best Lighting Designer:

Mathew Yusuf in Brotherhood

Best Costume Designer (Movie/ TV Series):

Adeola Art Alade in The Real Housewives of Lagos

Best Art Director:

Loukman Ali in Brotherhood

Best Original Drama Series:

Ricordi

Best Original Comedy Series:

Njoro wa Uba

Best Unscripted Original:

King Bugar

Best Original Telenovela:

Mpali

Best Online Social Content Creator:

Elozonam and Kie Kie in Back From The Future

Best Short Film:

Pa Aromire by Adeoye Adetunji

Best Supporting Actress – (Movie/TV Series):

Efe Irele in Four Four Forty Four

Best Director:

Loukman Ali in Brotherhood

Best Writer (Movie/TV Series):

Shola Dada in Anikulapo

Best Soundtrack (Movie/TV Series):

Kent Edunjobi in Anikulapo

Best Documentary:

The Debut by Nora Awolowo

Best Television Series:

Crime and Justice Lagos by Yinka Edward

Best Cinematographer – (Movie/TV Series):

Loukman Ali in Brotherhood

Best Movie East Africa:

Click Click Bang by Abel Mutua and Phillip Karanja Njenga

Best Movie West Africa:

Brotherhood by Jade Osiberu

Best Movie Southern Africa:

Jewel by Elvis Chucks

2023 Industry Merit Award:

Patience Ozokwo

Trailblazer Award:

Angel Unigwe

Best Overall Movie – Africa:

Anikulapo by Kunle Afolayan