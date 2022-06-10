Mulindwa's ‘Foot Wine’ scoops Film of the Year award at Uganda festival

By BAMUTURAKI MUSINGUZI More by this Author

The just concluded ninth edition of the Uganda Film Festival saw several films win awards in the various categories.

The Kenyan movie Bangarang won Best East African Film at the gala night held on June 3. Ugandan Maynard Mulindwa’s debut film Foot Wine won Best Director (Film of the Year) and Best Production Design awards, and Loukman Ali’s The Girl in The Yellow Jumper (currently streaming on Netflix) won Best Sound Design, Best Post Production/Editing and Best Cinematography.

Morris Mugisha’s Tembele won three awards, including Best Feature Film.

Eric Emokor’s Nalwawo bagged Best Actress Feature Film and Best Local Indigenous Film.

Theme

Foot Wine revolves around the story of Christine, who is an alcoholic, a proud bartender and full-time brewer of African traditional alcohol in her bar located in the slum where she lives.

The bar is her life, hobby, and office. It’s the street on which she toils and hustles.

Foot Wine depicts the good and bad sides of Uganda’s traditional banana beer commonly known as tonto, made from fermented mashed sour bananas mixed with sorghum.

“I was born and raised in the bar. And alcohol was the family’s source of livelihood,” Christine says in the one-hour-47-minute-long film which was released this year.

Christine (played by Sharon Atuhairwe), has to deal with police investigations and consequences in her community following the death of a man in her bar.

The annual festival is organised by the Uganda Communications Commission, and this year it received 282 submissions.

The jury comprised Njoki Muhoho as the chief jurist (Kenya), Ana Belen Asfura Fuentes (Canada), Oluwagbemiga Ben-Daniel (US), Dorothy Atuhura (Uganda), Cindy Magara (Uganda), Matthew Bishanga (Uganda), Philip Luswata (Uganda), and James Okoit Owaraga (Uganda).

Winners’ list

Best East African Film:

Bangarang – Kenya

Best International Film:

Opal – France

Best Short Film:

Meat by Asher Rosen

Best Student Film:

Ghetto Fist by Lubeera Saphina

Best Animation:

Sinza by Musisi Alex and Rita Kayeny

Best Documentary:

Little Faith by Ann Maria Nassanga

Best Actor in TV Drama Series:

Allan Kutos Katongole – Prestige

Best Actress in TV Drama Series:

Evelyn Kironde Namatovu – Prestige

Best TV Drama:

Prestige by Nathan Magoola

Best Costume Design:

Bedroom Chains by Costume Parlour and Sseremba IN Iryn

Best Production Design:

Foot Wine by Mulindwa Maynard

Best Sound Design:

The Girl In The Yellow Jumper – Andrew Ahuura

Best Post Production/Editing:

The Girl in The Yellow Jumper

Best Cinematography:

The Girl in The Yellow Jumper

Best Script (Screenplay):

Bedroom Chains – Hassan Mageya

Best Supporting Actor Feature Film:

Cosmas Sserubogo - Tembele

Best Supporting Actress Feature Film:

Tania Shakirah Kankindi - My Husband’s Wife

Best Actor Feature Film:

Patrick Nkakalukanyi - Tembele

Best Actress Feature Film:

Nana Kagga - Nalwaawo

Best Local Indigenous Film:

Nalwaawo by Nana Kagga

Viewers’ Choice Film:

The Wave – Kevin Johns

Lifetime Achievement Award:

Charles James Ssenkubuge

Best Feature Film:

Tembele – Morris Mugisha

Best Director (Film of the Year):

Foot Wine – Mulindwa Maynard



