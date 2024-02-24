African animated sci-fi series honoured with multiple awards

By BAMUTURAKI MUSINGUZI More by this Author

The South Africa/ Ireland-based animation studio, Triggerfish, which produced Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire, a Disney+ Original ten-part sci-fi collection of premium original films, has bagged a number of honours, marking a significant triumph for African animation in the highly competitive motion picture industry.

The ground-breaking sci-fi series clinched the prestigious Annie Award for Best Limited Series (TV/Media) at the ceremony in Los Angeles, US on February 17, 2024. It also scooped the Kidscreen Award for Best Animated Series (Tweens/Teens) in San Diego, earlier this month.

These accolades recognise the creativity and storytelling expertise at Triggerfish.

The action-packed animated sci-fi series presents futuristic visions from Africa inspired by the continent’s diverse histories and cultures and has been enchanting audiences worldwide with its compelling narrative, vibrant imagery, and original characters since its release in July 2023.

Read: Action-packed sci-fi anthology

This achievement is a testament to the exceptional collaboration of the team behind the scenes.

Advertisement

Guided by Disney, executive producers Peter Ramsey, Tendayi Nyeke and Anthony Silverston and helmed by a group of 14 directors from across the continent — including Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, Uganda, and Zimbabwe — the series was brought to life with authenticity and passion.

The star-studded voice cast included Florence Kasumba (Black Panther, Wonder Women), Pearl Thusi (Queen Sono), Nasty C (multi-award winning South African rapper) and Kehinde Bankole (The New Normal, Sista) delivering captivating performances, breathing life into the characters and enhancing the storytelling experience.

The winning series episode Enkai, directed by Kenyan Ng’endo Mukii and produced by Blink Industries, is a striking cosmic, end-of-the-world, high-stakes fantasy. It was also selected as a finalist for Prix Jeunesse International in the 7-10 Years Fiction category.

Enkai is just a little girl trying to keep her working single mother’s attention, but her mom’s job is more all-consuming than most: she’s a cosmic deity trying to save our planet.

The other Kizazi Moto episodes and countries are: Herderboy by Raymond Malinga (Uganda); Stardust by Ahmed Teilab (Egypt); Mkhuzi: The MaskedRacer by Simangaliso ‘Panda’ Sibaya and Malcolm Wope Manzo (South Africa); Moremi by Shofela Coker (Nigeria); Mukudzei (Adventures of Muku) by Pious Nyenyewa and Tafadzwa Hove (Zimbabwe); Hatima by Terence Maluleke and Isaac Mogajane (South Africa); and Surf Sangoma by Nthato Mokgata and Terence Neale (South Africa).

“First Totem Problems” by Tshepo Moche (South Africa); and “You Give Me Heart” by Lesego Vorster (South Africa).

Triggerfish also won an Annie Award for Best Music - TV/Media at the ceremony for its short film Aau’s Song, a fantasy Star Wars-inspired journey of a child finding her destiny, created for the Star Wars: Visions Vol. 2 anthology series by South African directors Nadia Darries and Daniel Clarke. Additionally, Aau’s Song has been nominated for a Prix Jeunesse International award. The series as a whole has also taken home the Lumiere Award for the “Best Episodic - Animated.”

In addition to this long list of recent accolades, Triggerfish’s original “Supa Team 4” on Netflix, inspired by Zambian creator Malenga Mulendema, is up for Best International Series at the British Animation Awards in March 2024.

“The affirming acknowledgement from these global awards marks a significant milestone not only for all at Triggerfish, but the African animation industry too, highlighting the growing recognition and appreciation for fresh storytelling and authentic representation of African narratives in animation,” says Triggerfish Executive Producer, Anthony Silverston.