Action-packed sci-fi anthology

By BAMUTURAKI MUSINGUZI More by this Author

Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire is coming to Disney Channel this August — a double bill of films will be broadcast each weekday from August 28 to September 1, with five-film marathons airing on September 2-3.

Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire is an action-packed animated sci-fi anthology that presents 10 futuristic visions from Africa, inspired by the continent’s diverse histories and cultures. The creators from South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt, Uganda, Kenya and Zimbabwe present uniquely African perspectives to imagine brave new worlds of advanced technology, aliens, spirits and monsters.

The 10 films are Herderboy (Raymond Malinga, Uganda), Enkai (Ng’endo Mukii, Kenya), Stardust (Ahmed Teilab, Egypt), Mkhuzi: The Spirit Racer (Simangaliso ‘Panda' Sibaya and Malcolm Wopé, South Africa), Hatima (Terence Maluleke and Isaac Mogajane, South Africa), Moremi (Shofela Coker, Nigeria), Surf Sangoma (Nthato Mokgata and Catherine Green, South Africa), Mukudzei (Pious Nyenyewa and Tafadzwa Hove, Zimbabwe), First Totem Problems (Tshepo Moche, South Africa), and You Give Me Heart (Lesego Vorster, South Africa).

Read: Netflix's first African animation in trailblazing debut

Herderboy is about the wild frontier of the Chewzi Kingdom in the highlands of future Uganda, where an elite trio of herders protect precious cyborg cattle from deadly spirits. Hidden among the herd is teenage stowaway Ndahura, who is desperate to prove himself as a warrior and become a legend like his three heroes. When the herders are attacked, Ndahura makes a reckless choice to take on a vengeful hyena monster that he must fight alone.

Enkai is about young Enkai, who is floating through the universe in her gourd-shaped home, and just wants to spend time with her single mother, Shiro, a cosmic deity who works all the time in the stressful and demanding job of saving the Earth from man-made destruction. With Shiro’s health fading, Enkai must uncover the secrets of creation, and use her own divine powers to bring an entirely new future into being.

Advertisement

The sci-fi series features an exciting cast from across the globe and includes the voices of Florence Kasumba (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Kehinde Bankole (Blood Sisters), Pearl Thusi (Queen Sono), Hakeem Kae-Kazim (Hotel Rwanda, Godzilla vs Kong), Sheila Munyiva (Rafiki), Stycie Waweru (Supa Modo, Supa Sema) and Candice Modiselle (Generations: The Legacy), Lillian Dube (Soul City), Clementine Mosimane (Poppie Nongena), and Mandisa Nduna (Blood Psalms), as well as comedians Tumi Morake (Serious Single), Sne Dladla (Black Tax) and Tyson Ngubeni (A Royal Surprise) and rappers Nasty C (Blood & Water) and Gigi Lamayne (Temptation Island: South Africa).