Tanzania fuel prices increase

Motorists in Tanzania will have to dig deeper into their pockets after fuel prices hit the roof by 17 percent due to the existing shortage of the US dollar.

According to the Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (Ewura), cap prices for petroleum products have surged as shortage has caused the value of the dollar to rise, leading to an increase in the cost of importing fuel.

Retail prices for petrol imported through the port of Dar es Salaam will now be transacted at Tsh3,199 ($0.56) a litre from Tsh2,736 ($1.10) a litre of last month.

Prices of diesel have also increased from Tsh2, 544 ($1.02) a litre to Tsh2, 935 ($1.18) a litre, while only that of Kerosene showing relief with a slight decrease from Tsh2, 829 ($1.14) to Tsh2, 668 ($1.07) a litre.

"Changes in prices of petroleum products in August 2023 are mainly due to challenges in the availability of US Dollars and changes in the fuel levy, prices of petroleum products in the world market, and premiums in the importation of petroleum products," Ewura’s Director General Dr James Mwainyekule stated.

The published cap prices are effective from August 2, 2023.

The price of petrol that was imported through Mtwara port will now be Tsh3, 271 ($1.31) a litre up from Tsh2, 809 ($1.13) a litre in July. Diesel will be sold at Tsh3,008 ($1.21) up from Tsh3,000 ($1.20) and kerosene at Tsh2,714 ($1.09) a litre from Tsh2, 901 ($1.17).

The price of petrol that was imported through Tanga port will now be Tsh3, 245 ($1.30) a litre up from Tsh2, 724 ($1.09) a litre in July. Diesel will be sold at Tsh2, 981 ($1.20) up from Tsh2,760 ($1.11) and kerosene at Tsh2, 740 ($1.10) a litre from Tsh2, 875 ($1.15).