ADF rebels attack health centre in eastern DR Congo, kill 8 civilians

At least eight civilians died on Thursday in an attack on a health centre in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, according to media reports that cited locals.

The attack was carried out in DRC's North Kivu Province.

Locals said the attack was carried out by the Allied Democratic Forces militia (ADF) which pledged loyalty to the Islamic State group in 2019.

"For now, we have a toll of eight dead, including the sick and the accountant at the health center," Beni territory civil society leader Omar Kalisia told reporters.

One nurse was missing, and a house was set on fire, Kalisia said.

In late 2021, the DRC and neighboring Uganda launched a joint military operation against the ADF. To date, that effort has been unsuccessful.

Prior to Thursday's attack, there was another which was carried out on May 3 on a camp for displaced people in the same province. There was also a bombing on May 7 in a village in a neighboring province.

DRC's Social Affairs Minister Modeste Mutinga Mutushayi was in Goma, a city in the country's eastern region, where he said the toll from the attack on the camp for displaced people had risen to 35 people killed, with an additional 37 people injured.

Authorities estimated that the initial death toll was nine people.

Mutushayi was in Goma with a delegation from the capital, Kinshasa, investigating the attack.

The US blamed the assault on nearby Rwanda and the M23 rebel group, which Washington says has ties to Kigali.

President Paul Kagame's administration vehemently denies those accusations.

Authorities say M23 rebels were responsible for a May 7 bombing in South Kivu which killed seven people and injured six more.

The rebel group, which is mainly led by Tutsis, recommenced its armed campaign in the DRC in 2021 and has taken control of large swathes of territory since then.