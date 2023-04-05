Relief for Tanzania motorists as Ewura reduces fuel prices

By EMMANUEL ONYANGO More by this Author

Motorists in Tanzania will pay less for fuel this month following the reduction of wholesale and retail prices of petrol and diesel.

National regulator, the Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (Ewura), announced a drop in fuel prices across the country starting Wednesday.

In a statement signed by the authority’s director-general James Mwainyekule, Ewura said retail prices of petrol, diesel and kerosene imported through Dar es Salaam port have decreased by Tsh187 ($ 0.079), Tsh284 ($ 0.12) and Tsh169 ($ 0.072) per litre respectively, compared to the prices that were published on March 1, 2023.

With the new rates, in Dar es Salaam motorists will buy petrol at Tsh2,781 ($1.18), diesel at Tsh2,847 ($ 1.21) and kerosene Tsh2,929 ($1.24) per litre respectively.

The most expensive selling point remains Kyerwa District in Kagera region where petrol now costs Tsh3,019 ($ 1.28), diesel Tsh3,084 ($1.31) and kerosene Tsh3,167 ($ 1.34) per litre respectively.

Consequently, in the northern regions of Tanga, Kilimanjaro, Arusha, and Manyara, retail prices of petrol and diesel for April 2023 have decreased by Tsh158 (US$ 0.067) and Tsh231 (US$ 0.098) per litre respectively.

“Moreover, due to depletion of kerosene at Tanga storage terminal, petrol station operators in the northern regions are advised to source kerosene from Dar es Salaam,” said the Dr Mwainyekule.

“The retail prices of kerosene for those regions are based on the cost of the product received through Dar es Salaam port and the transport cost to the respective regions,” the energy regulator said in a statement.

The statement further said that in the southern regions of Mtwara, Lindi and Ruvuma, retail prices of petrol and diesel for April 2023 has decreased by Tsh220 ($ 0.093) and Tsh176 ($ 0.075) per litre respectively.

“Due to unavailability of kerosene at Mtwara storage terminals, petrol station operators in the southern regions are advised to source kerosene from Dar es Salaam,” the statement added.

The energy regulator noted that the prices differ from one location to another due to differences at the recommended loading port and transportation costs.